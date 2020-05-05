Need help to install a paid indicator
Hi,
I have 4 MT4 platform opened and when I want to install the indicator.
The system
install it to the MT4 that I don't want to install in it.
How to force it to install in te MT4 platform that I want?
Regards
M.S
Go to MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community (tab), login with your MQL5 account credentials, then go below at the Market tab, in the Toolbox/Terminal window, click the Purchased option and then the Install button on the far right of the product you want to install.
Hello,
I have purchased an Indicator on the MQL5 site and I am unable to download and add to my market indicator list. I have logged into MQL5 on my MT4 terminal under terminal tab, purchased tab keeps saying script error. It wil not even display the free or paid indicators on my terminal. I have tried to restart my computer twice but keeps doing the same thing. Please help with advise.
Hello,
Make sure you have Microsoft Edge or Internet Explorer installed in your computer.
Hello
Good day
I've purchased an indicator a few hours ago and managed to download it to my MT4 platform however when I try to install it. it doesn't install, it doesn't even respond. I really need help with that as I need to use it.
Restart your computer and MT4 terminal, make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community account and try again.
