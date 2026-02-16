How to change the first and last name of a profile

New comment
 
I have an account, have uploaded my ID for seller registration and have been approved.
The name Da Xi Hong in the image is not my name.
I haven't entered it, but it seems to be set.
It cannot be changed by graying out like the image.

Please tell me how to change it.



 
You are a verified seller and you can change your details through the Service Desk only.
 
Thank you very much.
How do I request a service desk?
 
Da Xi Hong:
Thank you very much.
How do I request a service desk?

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

 
Bottom of every page is Contacts and requests.
 
Thank you for answering the elementary questions.
It was helpful.
New comment