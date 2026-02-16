How to change the first and last name of a profile
You are a verified seller and you can change your details through the Service Desk only.
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How do I request a service desk?
Da Xi Hong:
Thank you very much.
How do I request a service desk?
Bottom of every page is Contacts and requests.
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Please tell me how to change it.