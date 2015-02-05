MQL4 Ranked Among the Most Popular Programming Languages by TIOBE
Awesome!! :)
Congratz
good!
Nice,good work :D
In December 2014, we announced the inclusion of the MQL4
language into TIOBE Programming Community Index. MQL4 started from the
118th position out of more than 250 languages.
In January, the language entered the Top 100 after the Index update. This clearly indicates that the language for programming trading strategies becomes more popular among developers all over the world.
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We are glad to announce that MQL4 language has been included into TIOBE Programming Community Index for December 2014. This is a monthly indicator of the popularity of programming languages prepared by the Netherlands-based company TIOBE Software BV since 2001.
This is an important event for the automated trading, as entering the reputable and independent TIOBE rating proves that the MQL4 language for developing trading strategies is popular among developers from around the world. Entering the Index is not an easy task, since the candidates need to meet the following criteria:
Besides, TIOBE rating also takes into account the number of language specialists, existing courses, third-party vendors supporting the language and the amount of code indexed by search engines. The rating calculation method is described in details here.
We congratulate all MQL4 programmers and Expert Advisor developers on this event!