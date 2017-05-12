MQL4 and MQL5 are No.41 in TIOBE's language popularity index
So what ?
That's a good news for Metaquotes but why should we care us, users ?
Nice. Congratulations. Looking forward for more innovations from you. :)
Cool
Great
judging by the above languages, it can get better. congrats!!
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "How to use the vertical scale on MT5".
Good news!
Is anyone having issues with Mt4 resetting overnight and deleting all indicator set ups on IPhone?
Nice
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The MQL4 language for programming trading strategies leaped 77 positions up in the TIOBE's language popularity index. MQL4 debuted as TIOBE's No.118 in December '14 and has jumped to the 41st position by November '16. It should be noted that the index authors treat both MQL4 and MQL5 as one MQL4 language.
TIOBE is the most popular index of programming languages, showing the language ranking dynamics in addition to its current position. The index is updated once a month showing what languages are becoming more popular, and what languages lose their positions. The rating calculation method is described in details here.
The main criterion is the number of search engine results for queries containing the name of the language. The more often MQL4/MQL5 is requested in Google, Bing, Yahoo, Wikipedia and YouTube, the higher the language position in the index. 77 positions up for 2 years is an impressive leap, which is an evidence of a growing popularity of trading robot development for the MetaTrader platforms.
We want to thank all users who support algorithmic trading and the MQL4/MQL5 languages!