There certainly is a Holy Grail! - page 14
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I don't see how anybody could use technical analysis strategies to do that.
If they are making loads of money then obviously they are doing something different from what everybody else is doing.
I don't see how anybody could use technical analysis strategies to do that.
If they are making loads of money then obviously they are doing something different from what everybody else is doing.
You are full of contradictions
1- in your profile i can see 2 pictures, of your charts using indicators, one using a moving average and another tracing trendlines, if you don't believe in them, why do you use them?
2- Do you know a candlestick is itself an indicator of price, time and volume? How can you trade without candlesticks?
3- If you don't believe in technical analysis, what are you doing here, in a forum about a software that uses TA, and as a moderator?
4- I know a lot of successful traders that claim to use only technical analysis, so they are lying?
It doesn't say anything.
You can make assumptions as much as you like but they are all errors on your side.
But one thing i can tell you about point #2
You can even trade without a chart, so no indicators no candle stick no trend lines no moving averages no macd no fibs no Elliott or whatever there might be in your toolbox.
This is perfectly possible.
And please don't call me a liar i never said that anybody is a liar, i said that there are people doing different things then what everybody else is doing.
Well over 90% of the people use what is available and they believe that it is the correct way to do things, but is it ?
Perhaps they never looked further than what is handed to them, or they are unable to create ways of doing things that are different from the regular.
One thing in particular is a trend and that is that people always ask for a 'link', as if everything is available on the internet, it's not.
There is a difference between using the tools that are provided to you, or using the tools that you can find, and you creating your own tools slash way of doing things.
Are you really trying to tell me that i can not be here if i do not use technical analysis, like everybody else is doing ?
Don't you think that this is a little bit naive ?
' If you do not use a moving average, or a candle stick, and technical analysis, you don't belong here'That is some real narrow mindset right there.
Well if you don't understand that there is a difference between 'predicting' that the sun will rise tomorrow and tomorrow's close price, i rest my case.
Wé mais ... As you can see a "prediction", literally always comes with a certain degree of incertitude.
To take back my first example, pushed off the top of Montparnasse you'll crash on the ground like a birdshirt UNLESS if you have a parachute.
There's another word for that, it's called "Exceptions". But we are not going to argue for that.
On the other hand, I'm fully agree with that :
Random entries are actually one of my favourite strategy, coupled with a good risk-reward implementation, even more than just possible, it can be very profitable. Oh ... of course it helps to space entry from price with a pending order to "simulate" a breakeven ... but here's again, it's not gambling because of the risk-reward algo.
Seems that we are on the same page then.
I just had one statement: it's impossible to predict the future, and it's not needed in order to trade profitably.
Sounds that random entries is a perfect fit to that....
Ok you can't predict 100% of the future
But if some trader makes a lot of money, using technical analysis strategies, he made that money, because of pure luck, or because he predicted the future, or what reason?
A strategy could be as absurd as :
Draft an EA from it, I can predict you with 100% certitude, that you'll take the cash back.
With technical analysis, you're aiming to make your deal as probable in profit as possible - you're no longer looking for a 50-50 (luck) ; you want a 90%-10% based on rules, on maths, on whatever, all ways are good, even weightlessness if you wish to.
What about the mystics ? They trade based on moon phasis and get a profit from their trades : (http://www.theidiotandthemoon.com/moontrading.html)
... and how to not talk of those ones ...
A strategy could be as absurd as :
Draft an EA from it, I can predict you with 100% certitude, that you'll take the cash back.
With technical analysis, you're aiming to make your deal as probable in profit as possible - you're no longer looking for a 50-50 (luck) ; you want a 90%-10% based on rules, on maths, on whatever, all ways are good, even weightlessness if you wish to.
What about the mystics ? They trade based on moon phasis and get a profit from their trades : (http://www.theidiotandthemoon.com/moontrading.html)
... and how to not talk of those ones ...
i think zero drawdown is really possible. What do you think?
i think zero drawdown is really possible. What do you think?
It's not.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ?
Icham Aidibe, 2018.02.24 21:41
The same draft one week later.
EDIT : >300Go datas, hehe
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ?
Icham Aidibe, 2018.03.02 01:08
Yeah but ...
Alain is true.
Only by using it with the MQL5 version and adding a 100 ms delay, it wasn't longer true :-] (edit) Here's the curve with the same code & same settings in mql5 :
Spikes were back in the best config I found once I correct it.
But admit that it's beautiful to see!?!?!
EDIT : BTW, one would have say that with a 100% win, it was no longer hedging - in my hedging code, but no longer hedged ;-)
Holy Grail? Sterile discussions!
Sterile discussion?
No. :-)
There certainly is a Holy Grail!