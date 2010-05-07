Launched RSS feeders on MQL5 Community web site!
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RSS is information delivery service, where you can read news in chronological order from your selected web sites. One of the main differences of RSS from the standard news mail list is that with RSS news messages are received automatically after they are published on the website.
Why using RSS?
The RSS System is convenient, first of all, because it collects news messages of particular interest to you simultaneously from several websites. It means, you can read them in a single area saving your time.
On the MQL5 Community website we have started RSS channels for quick and easy notification of users for updates and changes on the site:
English: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/rss
Russian: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/rss
English: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/rss
Russian: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/rss
English: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/rss
Russian: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/rss
To sign up for these channels, you can access them via your web browser (Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer 8) on the main page of the site and click on the RSS sign located in the URL address field: