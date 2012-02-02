MetaTrader 4 for iPhone Coming Very Soon!
Iam waiting meta trader4 for androids, is there any plan for androids?
Will custom indicators and EAs work on it?
Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
- 2009.11.23
- Андрей
- www.mql5.com
I will not list all of the new possibilities and features of the new terminal and language. They are numerous, and some novelties are worth the discussion in a separate article. Also there is no code here, written with object-oriented programming, it is a too serous topic to be simply mentioned in a context as additional advantages for developers. In this article we will consider the indicators, their structure, drawing, types and their programming details, as compared to MQL4. I hope that this article will be useful both for beginners and experienced developers, maybe some of them will find something new.
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Many traders around the world choose MetaTrader 4 mobile platforms for their convenient and powerful tools that provide all the necessary features for trading Forex. However, the market of mobile applications keeps evolving, and in the next two weeks a new mobile version of the MetaTrader 4 trading platform for iOS powered devices will be released. This means that in addition to MetaTrader 5, you will be able to use MetaTrader 4 on your iPhone and iPad. Today the platform supports over 350 brokerage firms, and even more will appear in the list soon, so you will easily find your broker to trade using the MetaTrader 4 mobile platform.
Fully functional Forex trading, use of technical analysis (30 technical indicators) and the possibility to control your account any time and from anywhere in the world – all these exciting features are available in the MetaTrader 4 for iPhone. With our mobile platform, you can trade currencies and access financial markets from any location. And all this is for free!