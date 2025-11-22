Errors, bugs, questions - page 963
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You have been told that you could not reproduce the problem you mentioned. That is, the dialogue on application #677524 actually happened. You responded by suggesting some code, suggesting to copy it somewhere and see the result. So why didn't you give us aready-made example? So that we could just run that example with your stated conditions. (It was after your public complaint in the forum that you wrote that the Expert Advisor must be tested).
Here you are now saying that you don't test in separate chunks. OK, no problem, here is the ExpertMACD Expert Advisor, included in MT5. It has 14 lines added (copied) to the end. Which I pointed out in my conversation with the support team.
When running in the strategy tester, we see error 4755 after each trade in the log.
What should be written in the documentation? "An explicit reference to the need to check the return value for a positive number"? Why?
The HistoryOrderGetTicket and HistoryDealGetTicket functions return the value of ulong type, which is non-negative
Look at the example that you have in your documentation, under the description of the HistoryOrderGetTicket function:
You yourself, in your own documentation, put a check for a non-negative number in the code. Why? I can only assume that if the value "0" is returned, the result of the function is invalid.
So why don't you specify the possible failure in the textual part of this function's description? For example, by analogy with ArrayResize. It is also specified that it outputs int. But there is an addition for "-1".
I just want the documentation to be full and the programmer didn't have to guess: why does this example contain a check that the returned number is non-negative? Doesn't the numbering of deals start with 0? And if it returns 0, what does it mean?
voix_kas
Application #685594 just went to page 10. It was trivial to miss. There were several similar applications, including questions on the forum.
We are excused by the fact that we found and fixed the problem, the fixes were included in the previous build. Did you run the visualization after the build? If so, you can see for yourself that the problem is gone. If you didn't, you didn't need it...
If you did, well done. I'm only grateful to you. It's just that since finding this bug, several versions of my Expert Advisor have passed, the need to follow the indicators on different timeframes has disappeared temporarily.
I am sure you know better than me how to do bug tracking. It would just be more convenient for you if, for example, each task is passed to the programmer with a unique identifier, which in turn is referred to the appropriate applications from the CA. The programmer completed the task, reported and all requests in the CA referenced this problem were closed (no need to search the entire list).
voix_kas:
In your own documentation, you put a check for a non-negative number in your code. Why?
voix_kas
In application #681251 you were told that the test visualiser is a one-document application. You probably decided to chat further, didn't you?
It's been discussed many times in the forum
Where did I ask if you have a single-document visualiser there? That's understandable. It's about the suggestion to make it multi-document, so that people can comfortably run strategies,
- I have a suggestion, but your opinion as a developer does not interest me. i want it to be like i said.
because 0 is a non-negative number. no such ticket exists.
I'm just smiling already. :)
From the documentation:
Return value.
Value of typeulong.
ulong
The integer type ulong also occupies 8 bytes and can store values from 0 to 18,446,744,073,709,551,615.
Can you please point out where in the documentation it says that the value of a transaction ticket cannot be equal to zero?
Please point out where in the documentation it is stated that the value of the transaction ticket cannot be equal to zero?
wrong servicedesk contact
- I have a suggestion, but your opinion as a developer does not interest me. i want it to be as i said.
trolling?