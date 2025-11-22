Errors, bugs, questions - page 960
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Good afternoon.
Is there any way in MQL5 to pass a two-dimensional array of unknown dimensions to a function? And how can I search a two-dimensional array?
Thank you.
How about declaring an array as a global array and, at the same time, int variable its dimension?
Apparently, cross rates available for the terminal for calculation of floating profit were different.
Still, there are problems with the display of rates. Below are screenshots from different brokers (also off):
As we can see, "Price" in pendants is taken from the ceiling somewhere
There is silence in the service-desk:
#644298 | 2013.01.28 19:17
#666445 | 2013.02.15 13:03
#677524 | 2013.02.23 14:17
#677530 | 2013.02.23 16:19
#681251 | 2013.02.27 07:28
#685594 | 2013.03.04 06:28
Take two.
Take two.
#685594 - has already been fixed in the current build (22. MetaTester: Fixed display of main chart when visually testing multicurrency EAs.)
#681251 - it was said "no". Why reopen the request
#677530 - application is about nothing
#677524 - you were told "Maybe there are some specifics? At the moment it is not possible to reproduce the behaviour you describe. So far it's working without crutches."
#666445 - application for nothing.
#644298 - in MetaEditor 4 the described behavior was always there. And we've said many times before, "Deal with this behaviour, we're not going to change anything in this place. so as not to hit any vital organs."