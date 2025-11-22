Errors, bugs, questions - page 956
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I have already written."One-Click Trading" I really liked it, but it's already put too much weight on it here.
As you wrote, you are missing the confirmation window. It is there if you deactivate this option. Full stop. Or describe it as you need it in more detail. Otherwise everything you have written so far can be implemented already with what you have. )))
As you wrote, you are missing the confirmation window. It is there if you deactivate this option. Full stop. Or describe it as you need it in more detail. Otherwise everything you have written so far can be implemented already with what you have. )))
Comrades, help me out here.
Problem with the signals. I signed up for 2 signals, check them in demo mode, terminals are running on VPS all the time. But when I get a closing signal from the Provider, the appropriate position is also closed, but another one is opened at market price with the same SL and TP. In the log at these moments there is always a record Signal - failed to link signal position. I've already reinstalled the terminals, tried demos from another broker, same mess.
I want to leave only forex tools in the market, the code works fine
But as soon as I run it in the tester, it loads the history for the following instrument; it cannot be loaded. How can I disable it for the tester????????
2013.04.04 14:09:21 Core 1 GBOTEURUSD17DEC2012: history synchronization started
I want to leave only forex tools in the market, the code works fine
But as soon as I run it in the tester, it loads the history for the following instrument; it cannot be loaded. How can I disable it for the tester????????
2013.04.04 14:09:21 Core 1 GBOTEURUSD17DEC2012: history synchronization started
Here is one tip so far. First, ask for the name of the symbol. And if it's a symbol name that "doesn't fit" you, don't request any properties for that symbol. Otherwise, requesting a property will cause history synchronization
New build, terminal crits, connected to roboforex. I go to the "Company" tab, select "sitemap", go to the forum... .
P.S. Can I disable this tab? VPS has enough brakes without it.
What happened to the built-in trailing stop?
Tried it a few times. Doesn't want to work.
There are a lot of critical bugs in the signals service.
1. if the provider already has a trade open and it is in profit, then logically the subscriber should not be put on the departing train, but the trade is copied from the current price and as a rule makes a loss.
2. An incorrect closing. If a provider's position is closed, it is also closed at me, but it is opened at the current price and, of course, yields a loss.
3. Sometimes a position is not closed at all, although it is closed at the Provider's one.
No problems with Internet and no disconnects from DC. Terminal MT4 (482)
At present time it is impossible to gain any profit after subscription, despite the fact the trading style of the provider is not scalping or pipsing, deals with big targets. The same way, there is no sense to become a signals seller until the bugs are fixed. I have not received any feedback from Service Desk(Opened, started: 2013.04.02 12:35, #706512), fourth day without any answer.
The signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/5299#!tab=history&page=1 Subscribed to TradeFort-Real, but according to comments there are problems on other brokerage companies too.
After the update, the optimisation and optimisation graph tabs in the strategy tester no longer show the results. In the tools log it says that there is not enough memory. Windows 7 home base 32 system. Currently has 4mb of RAM. Everything was working fine before the upgrade.