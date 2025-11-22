Errors, bugs, questions - page 958

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antt:

Transmit different input parameters. Symbol, period, input parameters are the same, indicator is the same. The terminal tries to minimize resource consumption and in this case a new copy of the indicator is not created, i.e. one mql5 program actually works.

Please advise on this simple question as well: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page975#comment_469324 , because no one knows. )))

 

Please help me to correct it. In the Strategy Tester everything works perfectly, but on the RTS demo on m1 sometimes instead of a position of 3 lots it sends 2 orders of 3 lots each, and the total position of 6 lots.

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, DKeN"
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.00"
/*
1 Название: Параболик
2 Терминал: МТ5
3​ Рабочий инструмент: любой инструмент и период
4​ Индикатор: параболик
5​ Правила:
 при пересечение входим в направлении пересечения по рынку , 
 профит делим на 3 части , при закрытие первого выставляем стоп в ноль или чуть в плюс, 
 если профит не достигнут, а цена ушла в минус переворачиваем позицию при пересечении параболика…
6​ второй вариант: при пересечение входим в направлении пересечения по рынку , профит делим на 2 части , при закрытие первой части вторую оставляем до пересечения параболика
7​ настройки: а) к-во лотов
б) индикатор
в) время работы
8. возможность работы по нескольким инструментам на одном счете

если торгуем на РТС необходимо строго со спецификацией инструмента данные задавать!

*/
input string comment="";
//комментарий к ордеру
input int    slippage=10; 
//проскальзывание
input double lot=3;
//рабочий лот позиции
input int    takeprofit=200;
//тейк профит основной позиции
input int    stoploss=1000;
//стоп лосс основной позиции
input int    mode=1;
/*режим выхода 1 или 2*/
input int    takeprofit1=100;
//точка закрытия первой части профита в пунктах
input double lot1=1;
//объем закрываемой части ордера
input double bu1=10; 
//для режима 1, пренос в безубыток +1
input int    takeprofit2=150;
//точка закрытия второй части профита в пунктах
input double lot2=1;
//объем закрываемой позиции

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=0; 
//период, 0 - по умолчанию с графика текущий
input double step=0.02;
input double maximum=0.2;
//настрйоки для сар step,maximum
input string times="00:00-24:00";
//поддерживаются интервалы через , например 00:00-12:00, 16:00-20:00 и т.д. поддержка ночного перехода например 22:00-05:00
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int psar=-1;
ulong semafor=0;

int OnInit()
  {
//---
   psar=iSAR(NULL,tf,step,maximum);
   if(psar==INVALID_HANDLE){
       PrintFormat("Не удалось создать хэндл индикатора iSAR для пары %s/%s, код ошибки %d", _Symbol, EnumToString(_Period),GetLastError());
       return (-1);
   }    
   semafor=0;
//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   if(psar!=INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(psar);
   Comment("");
   
  }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
     
   bool bWork=time_check(times);
   Comment("Торговый интервал времени");
   if(!bWork)Comment("Неторговый интервал времени. Разрешено закрытие по обратному сигналу и частичное закрытие. Открытие новых сделок запрещено.");
   double sar[],dLot,open,stop,take;
   
   ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type;
   ArraySetAsSeries(sar,true);  
   string n=_Symbol;
   
   if(CopyBuffer(psar,0,0,2,sar)>=0){     
      //1 - предыдущее значение
      //0 - текущий бар
      MqlRates rates[];
      MqlTick tick;
      
      ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true);
      int op=0;
      
      if(CopyRates(NULL,tf,0,2,rates)>0){
         
         if(SymbolInfoTick(n,tick)){
            if(tick.bid<sar[1] && sar[1]<rates[0].open) op=-1;
            else if(tick.ask>sar[1] && sar[1]>rates[0].open) op=1;
         }
                 
         //првоерим если позиции в рынке нет, попробуем открыть по сигналу
         if(!PositionSelect(n)) {
            order_OrderDeleteAll(n); //удалим отложки
            
            if(op==0) return; //сигнала нет!   
            
            if(bWork){
               if(op==1) order_OrderSend(n,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,lot,0,stoploss,takeprofit,comment);
               if(op==-1) order_OrderSend(n,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,lot,0,stoploss,takeprofit,comment);
            }
            
         }else{
            type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
            dLot=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
            
            if(dLot==lot){
                  int orders[];
                  int all=order_OrdersTotal(n,orders);
                  
                  open=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
                  
                  if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY && orders[ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT]==0){
                     if(mode==2 || mode==1)order_OrderSend(n,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,lot1,open+takeprofit1*_Point,0,0,"");
                     if(mode==1)order_OrderSend(n,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,lot2,open+takeprofit2*_Point,0,0,"");
                  }
                  
                  if(type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL && orders[ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT]==0){
                     if(mode==2 || mode==1)order_OrderSend(n,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,lot1,open-takeprofit1*_Point,0,0,"");
                     if(mode==1)order_OrderSend(n,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,lot2,open-takeprofit2*_Point,0,0,"");
                  }
                  
            }else if(dLot<lot && mode==1){
               open=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
               stop=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);
               take=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);
               
               if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY && (stop<open || stop==0.0)) order_OrderModify(n,open+bu1*_Point,take);
               if(type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL && (stop>open || stop==0.0)) order_OrderModify(n,open-bu1*_Point,take);
            }
            
            //Print(GetLastError()," op=",op," type=",type);           
            if(op==0) return;
            //позиция к этому моменту могла быть уже закрыта, перепроверим и проверим ее лот и тип
            if(PositionSelect(n)){
               type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
               dLot=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
               //осуществим переворот, да так чтобы закрыть остаток и открыть начальным лотом
               if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY && op==-1) {
                  order_OrderDeleteAll(n); //удалим отложки
                  order_OrderSend(n,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,dLot,0,0,0,comment);
               }else if(type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL && op==1) {
                  order_OrderDeleteAll(n); //удалим отложки
                  order_OrderSend(n,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,dLot,0,0,0,comment);
               }
            }
            
         }
      }
     
   }
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool order_OrderModify(string name,double sl,double tp){
/* 
SL & TP Modification
Торговый приказ на модификацию уровней StopLoss и/или TakeProfit. Требуется указание 4 полей:
action 
symbol 
sl 
tp 
*/
   MqlTradeRequest  rq={0};      // структура запроса
   MqlTradeResult   rs={0};    
   
   rq.action=TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; 
   rq.symbol=name;
   rq.sl=sl;
   rq.tp=tp;
   
   return (OrderSend(rq,rs)); 
}
bool order_OrderSend(string name,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,double dlot,double open,double sl,double tp,string cmt){
   MqlTradeRequest  rq={0};      // структура запроса
   MqlTradeResult   rs={0};    
   MqlTick tick={0};
   MqlTradeCheckResult cr={0};    
   if(PositionSelect(name)) semafor=0;
   
   if(semafor>0) return (false);
   
   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL){
      
      
         
      rq.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
      rq.symbol=name;
      rq.volume=NLot(name,dlot);
      rq.type=type;
      
      bool ntick=SymbolInfoTick(name,tick);
      
      if(open<=0){
         if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) rq.price=tick.ask;
         else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) rq.price=tick.bid;
      }else{
         rq.price=open; //если цена указана явно, то откроем по цене+проскальзывание
      }
      
      rq.sl=0;
      rq.tp=0;
      //выставим стоп
      if(sl>0 && type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) rq.sl=NormalizeDouble(rq.price-sl*_Point,_Digits);
      else if(sl>0 && type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) rq.sl=NormalizeDouble(rq.price+sl*_Point,_Digits);
      //выставим тейк
      if(tp>0 && type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) rq.tp=NormalizeDouble(rq.price+tp*_Point,_Digits);
      else if(tp>0 && type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) rq.tp=NormalizeDouble(rq.price-tp*_Point,_Digits);
      
      rq.deviation=slippage;//допустимое проскальзывание
      rq.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
   
      rq.comment=cmt;
   }else{
      
      
      rq.action=TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;
      rq.symbol=name;
      rq.volume=NLot(name,dlot);
      rq.type=type;
      rq.deviation=slippage;//допустимое проскальзывание
      rq.type_time=ORDER_TIME_DAY;
//ORDER_TIME_GTC; //ордер будет до снятия его программно или вручную

      //bool ntick=SymbolInfoTick(name,tick);
      
      rq.price=open; 
      
      rq.sl=sl; //должна быть ценой!
      rq.tp=tp;
      rq.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN;

      rq.comment=cmt;
   }
   
      
   if(OrderCheck(rq,cr)){
         
            if(OrderSend(rq,rs)){
               if(rs.retcode!=TRADE_RETCODE_DONE && rs.retcode!=TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED){
                  Comment("Debug: order_OrderSend(retcode=",ResultRetcodeDescription(cr.retcode),")");
               }
                  
               semafor=rs.deal;
                   
               if(rs.retcode==TRADE_RETCODE_DONE || rs.retcode==TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED){
                  
                       
                  if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL){
                     rq.action= TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; 
                     rq.order= rs.order;
           
                     return (OrderSend(rq,rs)); 
                  }
               }
               
               return (true);
            }
            
         
   }else{   
         semafor=0;
         Comment("Debug: order_OrderSend(retcode=",ResultRetcodeDescription(cr.retcode),")");
   }
   
   
   return (false);
   
}
/*удаляет отложки*/
bool order_OrderDeleteAll(string name){
   ulong ticket;
   MqlTradeRequest rq={0};
   MqlTradeResult rs={0};
   
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--){
      
      if((ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0){
         ZeroMemory(rq);
         ZeroMemory(rs);
         rq.action=TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE;
         rq.order=ticket;
         
         OrderSend(rq,rs);
      }
   }
   
   return (false);
}

int order_OrdersTotal(string name,int &orders[]){
   ulong ticket;
   int total=0;
   ArrayResize(orders,10,0);
   ArrayInitialize(orders,0);
//--- пройдем по всем отложенным ордерам
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
      if((ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0)
         if(OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL)==name){
             orders[(int)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)]++;
             total++;
         }    
//---
   return(total);
  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| возврат стрингового результата торговой операции по его коду     | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
string ResultRetcodeDescription(int retcode) 
  { 
   string str; 
//---- 
   switch(retcode) 
     { 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_REQUOTE: str="Реквота"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_REJECT: str="Запрос отвергнут"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_CANCEL: str="Запрос отменен трейдером"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED: str="Ордер размещен"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_DONE: str="Заявка выполнена"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_DONE_PARTIAL: str="Заявка выполнена частично"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_ERROR: str="Ошибка обработки запроса"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_TIMEOUT: str="Запрос отменен по истечению времени";break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID: str="Неправильный запрос"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_VOLUME: str="Неправильный объем в запросе"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_PRICE: str="Неправильная цена в запросе"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_STOPS: str="Неправильные стопы в запросе"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_TRADE_DISABLED: str="Торговля запрещена"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_MARKET_CLOSED: str="Рынок закрыт"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_NO_MONEY: str="Нет достаточных денежных средств для выполнения запроса"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_CHANGED: str="Цены изменились"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_OFF: str="Отсутствуют котировки для обработки запроса"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_EXPIRATION: str="Неверная дата истечения ордера в запросе"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_ORDER_CHANGED: str="Состояние ордера изменилось"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_TOO_MANY_REQUESTS: str="Слишком частые запросы"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES: str="В запросе нет изменений"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_SERVER_DISABLES_AT: str="Автотрейдинг запрещен сервером"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_CLIENT_DISABLES_AT: str="Автотрейдинг запрещен клиентским терминалом"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_LOCKED: str="Запрос заблокирован для обработки"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_FROZEN: str="Ордер или позиция заморожены"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_FILL: str="Указан неподдерживаемый тип исполнения ордера по остатку "; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_CONNECTION: str="Нет соединения с торговым сервером"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_ONLY_REAL: str="Операция разрешена только для реальных счетов"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_ORDERS: str="Достигнут лимит на количество отложенных ордеров"; break; 
      case TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_VOLUME: str="Достигнут лимит на объем ордеров и позиций для данного символа"; break; 
      default: str="Неизвестный результат"; 
     } 
//---- 
   return(str); 
  } 
  
  double NLot(string name,double dlot){
      double stepLot=SymbolInfoDouble(name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
      
      return (MathFloor(dlot/stepLot)*stepLot);
  }
  
  bool time_check(string timeList){
      //разделим строку на подстроки (разделитель , )
      ushort usep1=StringGetCharacter(",",0);
      ushort usep2=StringGetCharacter("-",0);
      ushort usep3=StringGetCharacter(":",0);
      string param[],param2[],param3[],param4[];
      long start_hour=0,start_minute=0,start_seconds=0;
      long end_hour=0,end_minute=0,end_seconds=0;
      datetime start_tm=0,end_tm=0,tm[];
      ArrayInitialize(tm,0);
      ArraySetAsSeries(tm,true);
      CopyTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,0,2,tm);
      MqlDateTime dt={0};
      TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),dt);
      
      int c=StringSplit(timeList,usep1,param);
      if(c<0) return (true);//диапозон не задан, можно торговать весь день
      for(int i=0;i<c;i++){
         StringTrimRight(param[i]);
         StringTrimLeft(param[i]);
         
         if(StringSplit(param[i],usep2,param2)==2){
            StringTrimRight(param2[0]);
            StringTrimLeft(param2[0]);
            StringTrimRight(param2[1]);
            StringTrimLeft(param2[1]);
            //удалили возможные лишние пробелы, теперь у нас есть время начала и окончания
            //разделим на чч.мм.сс
            if(StringSplit(param2[0],usep3,param3)>=1){
            //время начала
               start_hour=StringToInteger(param3[0]);
               if(ArraySize(param3)>=2) start_minute=StringToInteger(param3[1]);
               if(ArraySize(param3)==3) start_seconds=StringToInteger(param3[2]);
            }
            if(StringSplit(param2[1],usep3,param4)>=1){
            //время окончания
               end_hour=StringToInteger(param4[0]);
               if(ArraySize(param4)>=2) end_minute=StringToInteger(param4[1]);
               if(ArraySize(param4)==3) end_seconds=StringToInteger(param4[2]);
            }
            
            if(start_hour<=end_hour){
               start_tm=(datetime)(tm[0]+start_hour*3600+start_minute*60+start_seconds);
               end_tm=(datetime)(tm[0]+end_hour*3600+end_minute*60+end_seconds);
            }else{
               if(dt.hour>=0 && dt.hour<start_hour){
                  start_tm=(datetime)(tm[1]+start_hour*3600+start_minute*60+start_seconds);
                  end_tm=(datetime)(tm[0]+end_hour*3600+end_minute*60+end_seconds);
               }
               if(dt.hour>0 && dt.hour>=start_hour){
                  start_tm=(datetime)(tm[0]+start_hour*3600+start_minute*60+start_seconds);
                  end_tm=(datetime)(tm[0]+24*3600+end_hour*3600+end_minute*60+end_seconds);
               }
            }
            
            if(TimeCurrent()>=start_tm && TimeCurrent()<=end_tm)  return (true);
              
         }
         
      }
      
      return (false);    
  }
  
  void OnTrade(){
      
      if(semafor>0){
          PrintFormat("Открыт ордер %d",semafor);
          semafor=0; //сбросим семафор, операция с ордером завершаена, можно открывать следующий ордер
      }    
  }
 
Probably this is a bug) When starting MT5, unlike MT4, when starting without connecting to a server, the last authorisation (login/password) is not loaded for some reason and needs to be authorised again, password and login are not saved in this case. What could be the problem?
 

This is what the technique has come to- different profits at the same time on the same account (it was a day off, quotes, entry prices, swaps - coincide, only the profit does not coincide)

The only difference is that in the first picture the terminal is logged on via investment password and optimization is running; the second picture shows login via trade password. And even after restarting and updating the terminal everything remained the same. When the quotations came in, everything seemed to be normalized

 
notused:

This is what the technique has come to - different profits at the same time on the same account (it was a day off, quotes, entry prices, swaps - coincide, only the profit does not coincide)

The only difference is that in the first picture the terminal is logged on via investment password and optimization is running; the second picture shows login via trade password. And even after restarting and updating the terminal everything remained the same. When the quotations came in, everything seemed to be normalized

Apparently the cross rates available for the terminal for calculation of the floating profit were different.
 
Rosh:
Apparently, the cross rates available to the terminal for calculating floating profits were different.
It happened to me once and may not happen again. That is, it is not critical at all. That is why I have not written to Service Desk. I just want you to know, that the procedure of profit/loss calculation is not perfect (why are the cross-rates different, for example?).
Документация по MQL5: Торговые функции / OrderCalcProfit
Документация по MQL5: Торговые функции / OrderCalcProfit
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые функции / OrderCalcProfit - Документация по MQL5
 

Every two minutes it sends out this "set" of errors on the Trading Signal. How to fix it?

 
Or where can I go for trading signal errors?
 
kharti: Or where can I contact about trading signal errors?
ServiceDesk (in your profile).
 
antt:

Transmit different input parameters. Symbol, period, input parameters are the same, the indicator is the same. The terminal tries to minimise resource consumption and in this case a new copy of the indicator is not created, i.e. one mql5 program actually works.

I understand and remember about the optimization of resource consumption, but maybe along with the symbol, period, input parameters we should also check the short name of the indicator? If the programmer clearly sets a unique short name, he understands what he is doing, and he needs a separate copy, even if this indicator already exists in the chart. For example, the indicator has no input data at all, it calculates all initial data automatically at the initial stage, but we have to force the user to enter a fake parameter and remember it in order not to enter it in another one.
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