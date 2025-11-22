Errors, bugs, questions - page 958
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Transmit different input parameters. Symbol, period, input parameters are the same, indicator is the same. The terminal tries to minimize resource consumption and in this case a new copy of the indicator is not created, i.e. one mql5 program actually works.
Please advise on this simple question as well: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page975#comment_469324 , because no one knows. )))
Please help me to correct it. In the Strategy Tester everything works perfectly, but on the RTS demo on m1 sometimes instead of a position of 3 lots it sends 2 orders of 3 lots each, and the total position of 6 lots.
This is what the technique has come to- different profits at the same time on the same account (it was a day off, quotes, entry prices, swaps - coincide, only the profit does not coincide)
The only difference is that in the first picture the terminal is logged on via investment password and optimization is running; the second picture shows login via trade password. And even after restarting and updating the terminal everything remained the same. When the quotations came in, everything seemed to be normalized
This is what the technique has come to - different profits at the same time on the same account (it was a day off, quotes, entry prices, swaps - coincide, only the profit does not coincide)
The only difference is that in the first picture the terminal is logged on via investment password and optimization is running; the second picture shows login via trade password. And even after restarting and updating the terminal everything remained the same. When the quotations came in, everything seemed to be normalized
Apparently, the cross rates available to the terminal for calculating floating profits were different.
Every two minutes it sends out this "set" of errors on the Trading Signal. How to fix it?
Transmit different input parameters. Symbol, period, input parameters are the same, the indicator is the same. The terminal tries to minimise resource consumption and in this case a new copy of the indicator is not created, i.e. one mql5 program actually works.