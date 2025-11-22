Errors, bugs, questions - page 957

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Kino, please give us the full logs.
[Deleted]  
Renat:
Kino, please provide the full logs.

Thank you for your reply. For full information, please send the logs to https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/5299#!tab=history&page=1

TradeFort-Real subscriber server

Account 429026

Invest zv2788009974

Logs attached.

My system is licensed Windows XP SP3 with all updates. Terminal MT4 (482)


Files:
Logs.zip  22 kb
[Deleted]  

There is silence in the service-desk:

#644298 | 2013.01.28 19:17

#666445 | 2013.02.15 13:03

#677524 | 2013.02.23 14:17

#677530 | 2013.02.23 16:19

#681251 | 2013.02.27 07:28

#685594 | 2013.03.04 06:28

 

There's something wrong with the forum. Many pictures are not loading. In all browsers.

//---

P.S. It's back up.

 

MT4 - the signal is not correctly processed.

When an order is partially closed, the receiver opens additional non-existent orders!

Check please.

 

Why does MetaEditor have the New Window option? If you change code in one, the same changes are made in the other.

 

There's a bug in MT5. I've pulled it twice:

If there is a buy order, below the price we put bylimit and drag it upwards above the current price and above the open trade, a buy occurs in the place where we dragged bylimit order, though the price wasn't even looking there...

The glitch occurs when both limit orders are dragged, there is no such glitch on stop orders, the error sounds and the order remains in its place.

I am not going to show you screenshots because it is easy to check.

I last updated the program the day before yesterday, but the glitch was noticed about two weeks ago.

 
Melnev:

There's a bug in MT5. I've pulled it twice:

If there is a buy order, below the price we put bylimit and drag it up above the current price and above the open trade, a buy will happen in the place where we dragged bylimit order, although the price was not even looking there...

is it a bug? he bought at the price you were asked to above the current one.

If he had sold at a price higher than the current one, then yes, it's a bug.

 

I'm confused by the short names of the indicators.

I try to set different names even if the input parameters are the same.

I attach an indicator to the chart and attach the second one, the short name is taken from the first one, but I am trying to assign a unique name in the code.

Clearly different short names are set only if we pass different input parameters to it.

What do I do?

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_plots 1
#property indicator_buffers 1
//---
#property indicator_label1  "*"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1  clrChartreuse
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  6
//--- input parameters
input string ShortName="Короткое имя:";
double Buffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//Следуя рекомендациям
//https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/chart_operations/chartindicatorname
//https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/chart_operations/chartwindowfind
//https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/chart_operations/chartindicatordelete
//явным образом задается короткое имя индикатора,
//даже при одинаковом значении входного параметра ShortName
//имя должно быть уникальным,
//для этого используется текущее время компа с точность в милисекунды

   string shortname=ShortName+TimeToString(TimeLocal(),TIME_SECONDS)+"."+IntegerToString(GetTickCount()%1000,3,'0');
   Print(shortname);

//устанавливаем короткое имя индикатору
   bool setname=IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,shortname);
   if(!setname)
     {
      Print("Имя не установлено");
     }

//Номер подокна в котором работает индикатор
   int subwin=ChartWindowFind();
   Print("Подокно индикатора= ",subwin);

   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   if(prev_calculated==0) ArrayInitialize(Buffer,EMPTY_VALUE);
   
   Buffer[rates_total-1]=close[rates_total-1];
   
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Свойства пользовательских индикаторов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Свойства пользовательских индикаторов
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kPVT:

I'm confused by the short names of the indicators.

I try to set different names even if the input parameters are the same.

I attach an indicator to the chart and attach the second one, the short name is taken from the first one, but I am trying to assign a unique name in the code.

Clearly different short names are set only if we pass different input parameters to it.

What do I do?

Pass different input parameters. The symbol, period, input parameters are the same, the indicator is the same. The terminal tries to minimize resource consumption and in this case, a new copy of the indicator is not created, i.e. actually one mql5 program works.

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