Errors, bugs, questions - page 957
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Kino, please provide the full logs.
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Logs attached.
My system is licensed Windows XP SP3 with all updates. Terminal MT4 (482)
There is silence in the service-desk:
#644298 | 2013.01.28 19:17
#666445 | 2013.02.15 13:03
#677524 | 2013.02.23 14:17
#677530 | 2013.02.23 16:19
#681251 | 2013.02.27 07:28
#685594 | 2013.03.04 06:28
There's something wrong with the forum. Many pictures are not loading. In all browsers.
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P.S. It's back up.
MT4 - the signal is not correctly processed.
When an order is partially closed, the receiver opens additional non-existent orders!
Check please.
Why does MetaEditor have the New Window option? If you change code in one, the same changes are made in the other.
There's a bug in MT5. I've pulled it twice:
If there is a buy order, below the price we put bylimit and drag it upwards above the current price and above the open trade, a buy occurs in the place where we dragged bylimit order, though the price wasn't even looking there...
The glitch occurs when both limit orders are dragged, there is no such glitch on stop orders, the error sounds and the order remains in its place.
I am not going to show you screenshots because it is easy to check.
I last updated the program the day before yesterday, but the glitch was noticed about two weeks ago.
There's a bug in MT5. I've pulled it twice:
If there is a buy order, below the price we put bylimit and drag it up above the current price and above the open trade, a buy will happen in the place where we dragged bylimit order, although the price was not even looking there...
is it a bug? he bought at the price you were asked to above the current one.
If he had sold at a price higher than the current one, then yes, it's a bug.
I'm confused by the short names of the indicators.
I try to set different names even if the input parameters are the same.
I attach an indicator to the chart and attach the second one, the short name is taken from the first one, but I am trying to assign a unique name in the code.
Clearly different short names are set only if we pass different input parameters to it.
What do I do?
I'm confused by the short names of the indicators.
I try to set different names even if the input parameters are the same.
I attach an indicator to the chart and attach the second one, the short name is taken from the first one, but I am trying to assign a unique name in the code.
Clearly different short names are set only if we pass different input parameters to it.
What do I do?
Pass different input parameters. The symbol, period, input parameters are the same, the indicator is the same. The terminal tries to minimize resource consumption and in this case, a new copy of the indicator is not created, i.e. actually one mql5 program works.