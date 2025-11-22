Errors, bugs, questions - page 965
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If it's not explicitly stated anywhere in the documentation, what difference does it make to you. What is the point of looking for an answer to this question?
Let's put the question another way, shall we? How hard would it be for developers to augment the textual description of the function's return value with an explicit indication of the need to check for non-zero (if indeed this is the case)?
There wouldn't be these two pages of miscommunication. The moderator would not have to scare an inquisitive forum attendee with a ban to hide his own illiteracy. And so on and so forth.
I think the issue has been covered to the brink, the developers will take note of the problem of incomplete documentation. I will not "troll" on this subject any further.
How to send a message to the Android Trader terminal
It has a unique ID and the SendMessege function does not allow me to enter an ID, what should I do?
How to lower the price chart a bit, need space for Comment function my command does not help, I lower it by 20%
How to send a message to the Android Trader terminal
It has a unique ID and the SendMessege function doesn't allow you to enter an ID, what should I do?
You can enter your Android ID there and you will receive messages on the specified device. It is not necessary to have a terminal in this case.
lazarev-d-m:
Multiplied by 0? Does it need a point?
In the terminal, in the options, there is a tab called Notifications.
Enter your android ID there and you will receive messages to the specified device. It is not necessary to have a terminal in this case.
Only here is such a problem - when compiling/rebooting the program - each time the graph is compressed by a specified number of percent, as a result it flattens out, how to solve it?
I've solved it this wayInstead of the previous option
Only here is such a problem - when compiling/rebooting the program - each time the graph is compressed by a specified number of percent, as a result it is flattened, how to solve it?
Well, you can try either during deinitialization or at startup to call
orand then retrieve the data and set new limits.
Now you are saying that you don't test in separate chunks. OK, no problem, here is the ExpertMACD Expert Advisor included with MT5. It has 14 lines added (copied) to the end. Which I pointed out in my conversation with the support team.
When running in the strategy tester, we see error 4755 after each trade in the log.
We will definitely test it.
Once again, several people have handled this request and have not been able to reproduce the problem. It is only at the very last moment that we received information that the problem was detected during testing. Is this a motivator or a demotivator?
We will certainly test it.
Once again, several people have dealt with this application and failed to reproduce the problem. But the information that the problem is observed during testing came at the very last moment. Is this a motivator or a demotivator?
Here I agree that I did not describe an important condition in the SD for reproducing the error. However, calling it your demotivator is simply inappropriate. Well, just inappropriate. You are just as interested in the quality of the product as I am, if not more so. After two months of silence, a clarification question came from you and I gave it to you. Probably you were busy with more important issues.
By the way, in parallel with SD, in the same thread (950 page) we discussed this error with comradesion.
stringo
Just to be clear. I have no desire to get into a confrontation with you. I like the MT5 product. It is in the interest of both of us to respond promptly in SR. You and I have no conflict of interest. The only grain of contention is your prickly comment.
voix_kas
You were the first to write about demotivators.
I don't want confrontation either. I don't want it terribly. But sometimes confrontation turns out to be the only means that leads the parties (yours and ours) to a kind of sobering up.
Let's work. Sorry for the harshness. I hope to work together.
PS, please open back the discussed application about adding OnTradeTransaction. So that there is somewhere to work