Errors, bugs, questions - page 2082
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Indicators are no longer working correctly. Shifts to the right when new bars are formed without calculation on new data. Application#1899266.
I second that! There is a shift of the indicator to the right.
A new build (1689) has been released with a fix.
Thank you, I'll get it for you now.
Thank you, I'll pour it in now.
Tested it out. I don't have any more problems with it.
When debugging an EA/indicator in the terminal itself, it is very convenient to exit this mode via SHIFT+F5. But this hotkey combination in the terminal has long had "Previous Profile" in effect. This is why the profile is often switched in debug mode.
Please block such switching when debugging is performed.
Why doesn't the compiler swear?
There is no plus sign between the lines.
Why doesn't the compiler swear?
There is no plus sign between the lines.
Maybe because it takes it as one continuous line? And if you put a space
ps; That's weird. It doesn't crash with a space either, it just joins two lines.
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Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2017.12.03 12:49
In 1687 it started happening.
Terminal can't load EURUSD data in any way. Can only be cured by restarting the terminal.
I assume that the terminal enters an infinite synchronisation cycle. EURUSD is a symbol in the debugger.
I've experimented with CopyTicksRange. Looks like it's responsible for the synchronization problems in the new build.
I ask to make a hot-fix.
So it's already1689- is it the same on it?