Errors, bugs, questions - page 962
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
sergeev
You either don't understand me, or don't want to. I am focusing your attention on two factors: the response time of the SR and the wording of the SR's response. Regardless of the wording/importance/urgency of the bug/suggestion in the SR.
1. If the request is "nothing", why not close it immediately (within a reasonable time) with an appropriate comment?
2. Do you find the "nothing" formulation acceptable in relation to a user who has spent time and effort for a possible overall benefit?
2. Do you find the wording "nothing" acceptable in relation to a user who has spent time and effort for a possible overall benefit?
an answer with such a wording is incorrect if the question was correct.
But I'm saying we haven't seen the question. and we can't say the answer was out of line with the question. pardon the pun.
1. If the application is "nothing", why not close it immediately (within a reasonable time) with an appropriate comment?
because it's the mc. they have 3,000 applications pending. they can't answer and close all of them in the "acceptable" timeframe you expect.
The answer with this wording is incorrect if the question was correct.
But I'm saying we didn't see the question. and we can't say the answer was out of line with the question. pardon the pun.
because it's the mc. they have 3,000 applications pending. they can't answer and close all of them in the "acceptable" timeframe you expect.
An example of the design of one "no-thing" application:
The application was closed after a disrespectful response from MQ.
An example of the design of the second 'no-thing' sentence:
A bug that was raised on the forum, its occurrence was confirmed by forum participants.
Unfortunately, the technical support staff are not qualified to: 1) copy the text, 2) stick it into any standard EA, 3) look through the logs.
sergeev
After that, do you still think that Comrade Stringo's replies are adequate? By his words, he simply demotivated me (albeit the most insignificant and irresponsible MT5 user in the world) to give any suggestions/comments on the product.
voix_kas, sorry.
You have been told that you were unable to reproduce the problem you mentioned. That is, the dialogue on application #677524 actually happened. You offered some code in response and suggested to copy it somewhere and see the result. So why didn't you give us a ready-made example? So that we could just run that example with your stated conditions. (Already after your public complaint on the forum, you wrote that the Expert Advisor must be run in the tester).
An example of the design of the second 'no-thing' sentence:
What should be written in the documentation? "An explicit reference to the need to check the return value for a positive number"? Why?
The HistoryOrderGetTicket and HistoryDealGetTicket functions return a value of ulong type, that is non-negative
voix_kas
Application #685594 just went to page 10. It was trivial to miss. There were several similar applications, including questions on the forum.
We are excused by the fact that we found and fixed this problem, the fixes were included in the previous build. Did you run the visualization after the build? If so, you can see for yourself that the problem is gone. If you didn't, you didn't need it...
voix_kas
On request #666445 you didn't even bother to engage in a dialogue - you sent me to read the forum "where this problem is described".
Well, we are asking: "Please, one step at a time. Give us an expert, give us a full description of conditions, in great detail!" so we could reproduce it right away, without looking at our Service Des k.
And after all, we have discussions in the Service Desk that can last up to 10 pages (taking into account our internal conversations between developers). That's because some people are not lazy and describe everything in as much detail as possible.
voix_kas
In application #681251 you were told that the test visualiser is a one-document application. You probably decided to chat further, didn't you?
It's been discussed many times in the forum