Errors, bugs, questions - page 799

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marketeer:
I often get a bug icon in the upper right corner of my mql5.com page, hinting that there are changes in my requests. I go there and there are no changes. Is this normal?

I don't think it's a bug, I have it too. It probably pops up when they are reading a message to the SR.

But it is visible that work on this request is in progress :)

[Deleted]  
tol64:

That is, even in the absence of external parameters, the best result must be selected from the available symbols in the Market Watch window. If there is only one symbol there, then a message should be displayed in the log that there should be more than one symbol.

Right? ))

P.S. Although no. We just need to output all results by available characters even if there is only one.

According to the idea in this case there should be an optimisation for all symbols and all selected parameters.

So, let me make it briefly:

Do

a - several symbols and no parameters

b - one symbol and several selected parameters (minimum 1)

c - several symbols and selected parameters (minimum 1)

Do not do

d - one symbol and no parameters (ideally do too, but switch to normal mode)

[Deleted]  
marketeer:
I often get a bug icon from the service-desk in the top right corner of the mql5.com page, hinting that there are changes in my applications there. I go there and there are no changes. Is this normal?
this is normal. There are changes in your application, but since they are at the developer level (a discussion which is not meant for you) you don't see them.
 
fyords:

I don't think it's a bug, I have it too. It probably pops up when they are reading a message to the SR.

But you can see that the request is being worked on :)

Well, well. ;-) Imho, this is a bug because since we are not allowed to view the changes, there is no need to make a notification. Notification is precisely what is needed to signal that we need to review the available changes. Otherwise they'll nag you a few times and you'll think why bother going there, including when they actually respond to something (visible).
 
marketeer:
I guess you either need to enter the login password from mql5.com to log in to the cloud, or disable the use of cloud agents via the context menu.

I registered at MQL5 and uploaded my details to the registration of the Championship. They sent me my contest account number (see screenshot) and the server:

access.metatrader5.com:443

which I am using now.

The agents are local only. Cloud and remote agents - disabled. Nevertheless, the error persists. Can't download and test owl. I can't access it... Podskaz plyz how to fix this bug in this nauk. Time is running out. HELP ME!!! Plz.

Thank you. Screenshots of the screen - attached.




XP operating system.
 
AlexCul:

Agents - local only. Cloud and remote agents - disabled. However, the error persists. Can't zap and test owl. Soon, the championship... Podskaz plyz how to fix this bug in this nauk. Time is running out. HELP ME!!! plz.

Check and report the build number of the client terminal and test agents.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала - Документация по MQL5
 

Started to regularly get the error "Access violation write to 0x0000000050213480" in the log. It appeared after editing one of the indices, but now it's appearing for other indices on the chart as well (which I didn't change at the moment). Build 687, 64, Win7.

P.S. Maybe it's important, that it appeared after I tried to profile my tool.

P.P.S. Restarting the terminal and the editor won't cure it.

 
marketeer:

Started to regularly get the error "Access violation write to 0x0000000050213480" in the log. It appeared after editing one of the indices, but now it's appearing for other indices on the chart as well (which I haven't changed at the moment). Build 687, 64, Win7.

P.S. Maybe it's important, that it appeared after I tried to profile my index.

P.P.S. Restarting the terminal and the editor won't cure it.

Please write a request to servicedesk, we will send you an updated compiler.
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
  • www.mql5.com
Ваше сообщение сразу станет доступно нашим отделам тестирования, технической поддержки и разработчикам торговой платформы.
 
mql5:
Please write to servicedesk and we will send you an updated compiler.
#455597.
 

Gentlemen, please point out the error.

#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
CSymbolInfo       m_sym;

double bar_info[2];
bool a;

int OnInit()
{
   m_sym.Name("EURUSD");
   a = false;
   return(0);
}

void OnTick()
{
   if (a) return;
   a = true;
   BUY_pending("EURUSD");
}

uint BUY_pending(string symbol)
{
   CopyHigh(symbol, PERIOD_D1, 0, 2, bar_info);
   // готовим запрос
   MqlTradeRequest request;
   ZeroMemory(request);
   request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;
   request.magic  = 0;
   request.symbol = symbol;
   request.volume = 1;
   request.price  = bar_info[1] + 500*_Point;
   request.sl     = 1.0;
   request.tp     = bar_info[1] + 500*_Point + 1000*_Point;
   request.deviation = 10;
   request.type   = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; 
   request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
   MqlTradeResult result;
   OrderSend(request,result);
   Print(IntegerToString(result.retcode));
   return (result.retcode);
}

Test code of the expert above. The essence is as follows:

When I start testing on EURUSD everything is fine, an order is placed.

I get error 10016 when I test on another symbol (wrong stops)

P.S. I am running it on January 1, 2012 and the price is around 1.3


When I run it on EURUSD:

2012.01.02 09:00:00 buy stop 1.00 EURUSD at 1.29720 sl: 1.00000 tp: 1.30720 (1.29220 / 1.29241 / 1.29220)

When running on GBPUSD:

2012.01.02 09:00:00 failed buy stop 1.00 EURUSD at 1.29720 sl: 1.00000 tp: 1.30720 [Invalid stops]

1...792793794795796797798799800801802803804805806...3193
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