Errors, bugs, questions - page 796
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Frozen amounts for using the claud network are accumulated overnight and then withdrawn in one operation.
This is to avoid multiplying small amounts with multiple runs.
Ok. Is it possible to see the approximate cost of agents in MT before starting optimization? Now it turns out that you start optimization and you have no idea how much money will be charged.
See questions and answers on fees, you can estimate the approximate cost:
What is the cost per unit of PR per unit of time?
The cost of a test agent working with PR=100 for one hour is set at 0.01 credits. One quantum is taken as a unit of work, which is defined as an agent working with PR=1 for 1 ms (1 millisecond). Thus, the cost per quantum is:
The table shows the cost of continuous operation for 1 hour and for 1 month of a single-core test agent with PR=100.
The optimal number of testing agents is equal to the number of cores. If the computer has a processor with 4 cores, 4 agents will be installed by default, so the cost will be 4 times higher.
Renting 100 agents with a PR rating of 100 for an hour would cost 1.00 credit/dollar.
Look at the questions and answers on fees, you can estimate the approximate cost:
What is the cost per unit of PR per unit of time?
Can I see the PR of my local agents to estimate the performance of a single test pass at PR100? Can MT5 do such a pass itself and estimate the cost?
Guys - look at the indicator. It's not drawing. I'm transferring the code from 4 to 5. I've got the championship coming up and I'm afraid I won't make it...
I think I'm doing it right. On 4 it works as it should be.
I put it on EURUSD chart on H1.
Indicators are in the trailer. Description on this and next page.
My latest changes in the code are in the trailer.
Thank you.
Couldn't find an answer to the following question through the forum search.
Is there an option of debugging in test mode? I.e., I run the EA in the strategy tester for testing, set breakpoints and can debug it step by step using the strategy tester.
If so, how can I use it?
If not, are there any plans to implement this feature?
Couldn't find an answer to the following question through the forum search.
Is there an option of debugging in test mode? I.e., I run an EA in the strategy tester for testing, set breakpoints and can debug the EA in the strategy tester step by step.
Occasionally (rarely) an error occursAlthough both local agents are ready
Guys - look at the indicator. It's not drawing. I'm transferring the code from 4 to 5. I've got the championship coming up, I'm afraid I won't make it...
Is this it?
I have two questions.
- Why did you change the calculation from the 4 in the code?
- What does this indicator show? How to trade with it?