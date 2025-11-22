Errors, bugs, questions - page 795

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Still, why did the test results change so much after the update? I've been digging around for 24 hours trying to find the reason, and I don't get it. Logic, variables, etc. - everything is the same, but the results vary by times or tens of times. The matter is complicated by the fact that it's impossible to directly compare totals before and after the upgrade - the old version is gone forever. Therefore it's impossible to say: here it was so-and-so and here it was so-and-so. And in general, maybe it's only me who's fussing and everyone else is having a nice time?
 

I had time to go through several optimizations before crashes.

The main thing is that the number of trades was corrected and everything worked tiptop (or purr-murr).

In fact, as already described was that running one and the same optimization number of passes then 1280,10K.

There is no need to rush, tomorrow will be a new build.

 
By the way, the terminal has never crashed on me. I did outsmart the 1280 wall by combining the original parameters. That's not what's worrying, it's the difference in results before/after. Not so much the number of deals - everything else has drifted in such a way that I can't find the end. Can't even really explain...
 
sergeev:

strange help. where did it come from?

This is an outdated version of the help, it is written differently now
 

I have 512 passes on 7, then it fails (I've given screenshots here).

XP hangs on 512, but does not foul for much longer, but then the same thing.

[Deleted]  
Alexx:
This is an outdated version of the help, it is written differently now

It's not even the help, the exchange orders with "Return" don't work. It gives out this

The most annoying thing is that "return" is the default, I have to change it every time.

[Deleted]  

More. When clicking below the current price

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров - Документация по MQL5
 
What is "frozen" credit in settlements? Have made use of cloud agents. Haven't seen a price for them in any documents here yet. If they are worth something, I suppose the credits should just be written off?
 
marketeer:
What is "frozen" credit in settlements? Have made use of cloud agents. Haven't seen a price for them in any documents here yet. If they are worth something, I suppose the credits should just be written off?

Frozen amounts for using the cloud network are accumulated overnight and then withdrawn in one transaction.

This is done so as not to multiply small amounts in multiple runs.

 
GT788:

It's not even the help, the exchange orders with "Return" don't work. It gives this

The most annoying thing is that "return" is the default, I have to change it every time.

Is this on the Alpari server?

They have delayed the server update by 2 builds and the terminal has run a little ahead in functionality. As soon as they update at the weekend everything will fall into place.

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