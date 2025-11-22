Errors, bugs, questions - page 795
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I had time to go through several optimizations before crashes.
The main thing is that the number of trades was corrected and everything worked tiptop (or purr-murr).
In fact, as already described was that running one and the same optimization number of passes then 1280,10K.
There is no need to rush, tomorrow will be a new build.
strange help. where did it come from?
I have 512 passes on 7, then it fails (I've given screenshots here).
XP hangs on 512, but does not foul for much longer, but then the same thing.
This is an outdated version of the help, it is written differently now
It's not even the help, the exchange orders with "Return" don't work. It gives out this
The most annoying thing is that "return" is the default, I have to change it every time.
More. When clicking below the current price
What is "frozen" credit in settlements? Have made use of cloud agents. Haven't seen a price for them in any documents here yet. If they are worth something, I suppose the credits should just be written off?
Frozen amounts for using the cloud network are accumulated overnight and then withdrawn in one transaction.
This is done so as not to multiply small amounts in multiple runs.
It's not even the help, the exchange orders with "Return" don't work. It gives this
The most annoying thing is that "return" is the default, I have to change it every time.
Is this on the Alpari server?
They have delayed the server update by 2 builds and the terminal has run a little ahead in functionality. As soon as they update at the weekend everything will fall into place.