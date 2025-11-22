Errors, bugs, questions - page 802
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Would you be so kind as to direct the experts to look at my question from the previous page... Started on this one: 814.
Getting ready for the championship, can't have a ready expert on my laptop to test and populate.
Thanks.
Would you be so kind as to direct the experts to look at my question from the previous page... Started on this one: 814.
Getting ready for the championship, can't have a ready-made expert on my laptop.
Why not try using
try it. At the same time I'm priming as Karlson advised
The text of the test program:
Result when tested on EURUSD:
GI 0 test (EURUSD,H1) 10:58:50 2012.01.02 09:00:00 Current price:1.29241000
MN 0 test (EURUSD,H1) 10:58:50 2012.01.02 09:00:00 Opening price:1.29720000
QS 0 Trade 10:58:50 2012.01.02 09:00:00 buy stop 1.00 EURUSD at 1.29720 (1.29220 / 1.29241 / 1.29220)
Result when tested on GBPUSD:
LO 0 test (GBPUSD,H1) 10:58:43 2012.01.02 09:00:00 Current price:1.29241000
JE 0 test (GBPUSD,H1) 10:58:43 2012.01.02 09:00:00 Opening price:1.29720000
KS 2 Trades 10:58:43 2012.01.02 09:00:00 failed buy stop 1.00 EURUSD at 1.29720 [Invalid stops]
I downloaded the build recently, very recent - 687. Agents only use local, remote and cloud - disconnected. Although with remote and cloud connected and local disconnected, it doesn't work either!
Don't know what to do. Sov is written, testing and optimization is not possible...
Can you advise how to possibly solve this problem - screenshots attached.
What do you mean by "how can there be an error 10016 if there are no stops". Are there zero values specified for them or just no line where they are prescribed?
Try it this way
Is ZeroMemory(request); not enough?
I added it as you've told me, but it didn't change the result
P.S. sl and tp are written equal in request:
a) 0 and high of the daily bar + 50 pips (respectively)
b) both specified equal to zero
then variant "c" (a little further on) - using CTrade. The result is the same
Clear all structures.
Then bluntly try to query with the data clearly specified.
... The result is the same
Strange. Took your code and got a tester response
It's working.
What build do you have?
Only I have a question: why is the pendulum visible only in "Operations" but not in "Trade" (I mean the visualizer)?
Strange. Took your code and got a tester response
It's working.
What's your build?
Build 674.
Everything works for you, but there's a BUT. Look at the price in brackets:
CN 0 Trade 10:17:04 2012.01.02 00:00:00 buy stop 1.00 EURUSD at 1.34443 (1.29565 / 1.29654)
KE 0 Trade 10:20:04 2012.01.02 00:00:00 buy stop 1.00 EURUSD at 1.34443 (1.29443 / 1.29479 / 1.29443)
There's a 10-point difference. Although the time is the same.
build 674.
Everything works for you, but there is one BUT. Look at the price in brackets:
The difference is 10 points. Although the time is the same.
I got it right, server demo MK.