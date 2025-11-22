Errors, bugs, questions - page 805
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So, there is a code on the previous page where there is an array of 3 elements. When you output it with Prints, you get that Bid = 1.29709 while bar_info[n-1] stores 1.29220
What do you think of this?
What do you make of this?
If this is run from an init, then
If from OnTick, then
I have a gap in the data at this point (see picture). Still, I have a feeling that when testing on another pair, I get asynchronous data update
It is.
Add one more line after the Prints:
When running code in OnTick we get:
That is, bar for Copy...() already exists, but there is no quote in it yet.
We can make another addition. Insert your function with my addition into OnTick:
Test run from 2012.01.01
we get:
That is, the first quote is glitchy, the rest are correct
If this is run from an inite, then
The last bar (closest to the current date) will have the maximum index in this case.
So the first quote is glitchy, the others are correct.
Can you tell me what the zeros before the comma in the Pass column mean?
Can you tell me what the zeros before the comma in the Pass column mean?
This is the generation number of the genetics. There are not only zeros, after zeros come 1, 2 etc.
Does mine mean it's not breeding? )))
Generations are coming, but the column is still full of zeros.
Are these additions possible in MT5?
In struct MqlTradeResult add the time of order execution on the server side.
And add the possibility to set the time at which a pending order becomes active for server execution.