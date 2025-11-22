Errors, bugs, questions - page 793
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How do I run optimisation using agents in the cloud? Cloud is logged in, clouds in 4 pieces write ready. In the context menu the Use -> Mql5 Cloud Network option is enabled. However, when optimization starts, only local agents work and cloud agents write all failed.
Am I the only one?
Am I the only one?
It has not been like this for a long time.
The hands are straight and the marks have appeared I don't remember when.
The logbook doesn't show why a file? Because it seems to be on, logged in...
Strange to hear this from the main developer. From the terminal user manual:
The margin level is the percentage ratio of the amount of funds available in a given account to the amount of margin (Funds / Margin * 100);
Turns out I was wrong. Sorry for the superficial assessment, I wasn't looking carefully.
The test chart actually shows the margin level, not the load on the account.
The correct answer is that the margin level was falling as IBM's share price has risen from $125 to $208 since 2010, which has outpaced the growth in the deposit. Since margin in CFDs depends on the value of the asset, as the price of the asset rose, the margin requirement also rose. In this case, the increase in the share price was much higher than the increase in the balance sheet.
Have you seen this PR?!
I'll wake up a millionaire tomorrow...
Have you seen this PR?!
I'll wake up a millionaire tomorrow...
Turns out I was wrong. Sorry for the superficial assessment, wasn't looking carefully.
The test chart actually shows the margin level, not the account load.
The correct answer is that the margin level was falling as IBM's share price has risen from $125 to $208 since 2010, which outpaced the growth in the deposit. Since margin in CFDs depends on the value of the asset, as the price of the asset rose, the margin requirement also rose. In this case, the increase in the share price was much higher than the increase in the balance sheet.
It remains to make the link in the erroneous post so that the person re-reading it later doesn't get caught out.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page805
It remains to make the link in the erroneous post so that the person re-reading it later doesn't get caught.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page805