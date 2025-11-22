Errors, bugs, questions - page 806
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Developers.
There is no description of MqlTradeTransaction structure in the reference book, is it normal or what?
Developers.
There is no description of MqlTradeTransaction structure in the reference, is it normal or what?
Structure of the trade transaction
Update your help file manually if it is not updated automatically.
Structure of the trade transaction
Update your help manually if it is not automatically updated.
Please explain to me the following situation. I have the following picture of the optimizer:
As far as I understand it, there are a bunch of passes that have approximately the same optimised value (in this case, balance), and its value is maximal. However, when I go to the table with optimization results, I don't see many rows with the same value and different parameters. How can this be?
Please explain to me the following situation. I have the following picture of the optimiser:
As far as I understand it, there are a bunch of passes that have approximately the same optimised value (in this case, balance), and its value is maximal. However, when I go to the table with the optimization results, I don't see many rows with the same value and different parameters. How can this be?
Firstly, the blue bar at the top may consist of very different balances, but due to scale they are almost equal to the outright bad ones at the bottom. Secondly, sort by clicking on the right column (depending on which column you want to sort by). If the balance, you need to click on the header balance.
I found a partial answer in the help:
During genetic optimisation, the results tab does not show passages with the same result
But then a mega question arises: how can I get information about parameter values of those passes that were omitted in this table. And what for is it done? How can I analyze genetic optimization results if the full set of optimal values is not displayed?
I found a partial answer in the help:
During genetic optimisation, the results tab does not show passages with the same result
But then a mega question arises: how can I get information about parameter values of those passes that were omitted in this table. And what for is it done? How can I analyze genetic optimization results if the full set of optimal values is not displayed?
It's a conspiracy. They'll start to tell you about economy and concern for your neighbour. But don't give in. We're with you.
Dear comrades in pips - don't you see that the time does not correspond to the real time, on average 10 seconds it is running ahead. Any competent mathematician will tell you that this is bad for pipsing, very bad.
It's a conspiracy. They're going to tell you to save money and look out for your fellow man. But don't give in. We're with you.