Errors, bugs, questions - page 806

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Developers.

There is no description of MqlTradeTransaction structure in the reference book, is it normal or what?

 
Interesting:

Developers.

There is no description of MqlTradeTransaction structure in the reference, is it normal or what?



Structure of the trade transaction

Update your help file manually if it is not updated automatically.

[Deleted]  
Rosh:

Structure of the trade transaction

Update your help manually if it is not automatically updated.

Thank you, I guess I will have to manually upload the help.
 

Please explain to me the following situation. I have the following picture of the optimizer:

Optimiser's timetable

As far as I understand it, there are a bunch of passes that have approximately the same optimised value (in this case, balance), and its value is maximal. However, when I go to the table with optimization results, I don't see many rows with the same value and different parameters. How can this be?

 
marketeer:

Please explain to me the following situation. I have the following picture of the optimiser:

As far as I understand it, there are a bunch of passes that have approximately the same optimised value (in this case, balance), and its value is maximal. However, when I go to the table with the optimization results, I don't see many rows with the same value and different parameters. How can this be?

Firstly, the blue bar at the top may consist of very different balances, but due to scale they are almost equal compared to the outright bad ones at the bottom. Secondly, do sort by clicking on the right column (right depending on which column to sort by). If by balance, click on the header of the balance.
 
Urain:
Firstly, the blue bar at the top may consist of very different balances, but due to scale they are almost equal to the outright bad ones at the bottom. Secondly, sort by clicking on the right column (depending on which column you want to sort by). If the balance, you need to click on the header balance.
Of course, I am looking at sorting by balance. But there are not so many passes close to the maximum - yes there are a few, but not several dozen as seen in the image. Judging by the scale, the differences should be noticeable. Judge for yourself, for the posted picture the first maximum balance values in the table are: 956, 909, 865, 784, 692, 607, 438, 362, 332, further less.
 

I found a partial answer in the help:

During genetic optimisation, the results tab does not show passages with the same result

But then a mega question arises: how can I get information about parameter values of those passes that were omitted in this table. And what for is it done? How can I analyze genetic optimization results if the full set of optimal values is not displayed?

 
marketeer:

I found a partial answer in the help:

During genetic optimisation, the results tab does not show passages with the same result

But then a mega question arises: how can I get information about parameter values of those passes that were omitted in this table. And what for is it done? How can I analyze genetic optimization results if the full set of optimal values is not displayed?

It's a conspiracy. They'll start to tell you about economy and concern for your neighbour. But don't give in. We're with you.

 

Dear comrades in pips - don't you see that the time does not correspond to the real time, on average 10 seconds it is running ahead. Any competent mathematician will tell you that this is bad for pipsing, very bad.

 
MetaDriver:

It's a conspiracy. They're going to tell you to save money and look out for your fellow man. But don't give in. We're with you.

I'll tell you, in the old days, I used to point missiles at the U.S.
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