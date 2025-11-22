Errors, bugs, questions - page 396
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Question for the developers. Previously, in the properties of the indicator in the "Apply to" menu, in addition to everything else listed, you could select "data of the first indicator". Now it is not possible to do it:
Is it removed for some reason?
This option has not been removed. Help:
This option has not been removed. In the help:
Can someone from development or knowledgeable answer my question.
Thank you in advance.
Can the following indicator options (circled in red) be set programmatically?
No.
To the developers!
Please make your update system friendly with Kaspersky antivirus (in my case KIS 2011) !!!!
I can't take it anymore, it's second update in a row by the way.
After upgrade to a new build process hangs in list, CPU is consumed to the maximum, but there is no effect (terminal either not fully drawn, or does not even try to do it).
The process hangs in the list so that it can't be removed from it with a nuclear bomb.
On previous build I got rid of the problem by rebooting and stopping KIS protection, now I decided to check what exactly helps/disrupts startup.
It turned out that after protection stops operating terminal becomes possible to start (next start protection activity has no effect whatsoever).
PS
I should point out that in antivirus for terminal all what I personally could get to is permitted, most likely I will not be able to permit anything else (unless I disable some kind of control)...
KAV 8.0 for upgrade to new build looks quite normal, no problems with first start of new build there.
Discovered this.
Discovered this.
Honestly, it's bullshit....
What's the point of being a bogeyman?!
Honestly, it's bullshit....
What's the point of a bojan?!
It's OK, I thought it wasn't at first too - I even wrote an application to the BOD. :)
If I have seen the formula and done some calculations in MT4 (not in MT5, please) I have agreed with the developers on the need for exactly this kind of recalculation.