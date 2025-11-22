Errors, bugs, questions - page 798
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I think a tester with debugging would be more realistic, but you shouldn't even dream in this direction.
In terms of reality to see the light, most likely yes.
If either of these two ideas come to fruition, this one has a higher probability.
Although I doubt they will even do it :(
In my opinion, tester with debugger + tester with profiler is much more realistic (times more) than the prospect of a "virtual server" and even with the possibility to input custom information.
At least, I personally hope that at least the profiler will appear in the tester.
Guys, getting ready for Champ. The hitch is not clear. It says when testing, authorisation error... test goes no further (at all). Screenshot attached. How do I fight it?
The kernels are like this, the operating system is XP.
I think that the developers just checked that the parameters are "generally" available.
If they are not present, then the optimization will not start either.
If there are, then the optimization will run as many passes as specified in the ranges. In your case there was one pass.
Came across an interesting thing.
I wanted to run last year's Expert Advisor (championship) on all symbols, i.e. I selected the optimization mode "All symbols selected in the "Market Overview" window. The optimization didn't work because I didn't have any input parameter. I added one input parameter and the optimization worked. Is it a bug?
In case of optimization "by all characters" it is of course a BAG, and rather obvious.
I think that developers just checked "in general" availability of parameters.
if there are none, optimization won't start either.
but if there are, the optimization will make as many passes as specified in the ranges. In your case there was one pass.
In the case of "all symbols" optimisation, of course there is a BAG, which is quite obvious.I do not know what developers have set there (or not set), and optimization should logically go in any case, regardless of whether the EA has parameters or not.
That is, even in the absence of external parameters, the best result must be selected from the available symbols in the Market Watch window. If there is only one symbol, then a message should be displayed in the log that there should be more than one symbol.
Right? ))
P.S. Although no. Just need to display all the results on available characters, even if it is there one.
Guys, getting ready for Champ. The hitch is not clear. It says when testing, authorisation error... test goes no further (at all). Screenshot attached. How to deal with it?