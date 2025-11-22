Errors, bugs, questions - page 801
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Multicurrency test, I need to open trades in several instruments with one work instrument. This is actually a reduced version to highlight the problem area
By the way, all but the first pending order is placed
Also, the developer's icon lights up if you've been to the application profile, so we stare at each other :)
The developer sees that the icon is lit and goes in and you see that the developer went in and also go in to see if she looked back to see if I looked back...
IMHO if there have been changes the icon should be large, if just visited small.
As far as I understand there is no change if you "just look around". There is a change if the developers are communicating with each other (privately) on the application.
True, sometimes it happens that the message developers become available to ordinary mortals (by mistake), I had a couple of such cases.
Check and report the build number of client terminal and testing agents.
I downloaded the build recently, very recent - 687. Agents only use local, remote and cloud - disconnected. Although with remote and cloud connected and local disconnected, it doesn't work either!
Don't know what to do. Sov is written, testing and optimization is not possible...
Can you advise how to possibly solve this problem - screenshots attached.
In one of the screenshots there is a menu - Use -MQL5Cloud Network.
Log in, and have a balance of more than 1 credit.
Have you tried selecting all required currencies in the initialisation block using SymbolSelect?
Didn't help, the same thing
If sl = tp = 0, still error 10016 (wrong stops).
did not help, same thing.
If I put sl = tp = 0, error 10016 (wrong stops) is still present.
Then it must be this part of the code, that's what we need to deal withThe good thing is you need to analyze the full code, not the one cut out for the example.
Then it must be this part of the code, that's what we need to deal with.The good thing is to analyze the full code, not the one cut out for the example.
But the error still exists in the stripped down version.
To be honest, I don't quite understand how error 10016 can occur if there are no stops
But the error still exists in the truncated one.
To be honest, I don't quite understand how error 10016 can be in the absence of stops
But the error still exists in the truncated one.
To be honest, I don't quite understand how error 10016 can be in the absence of stops
Why not try using
But the error still exists in the truncated one.
To be honest, I don't quite understand how error 10016 can be in case of no stops
What do you mean by "how can there be an error 10016 if there are no stops". Are there zero values specified for them or just no line where they are prescribed?
Try this