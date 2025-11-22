Errors, bugs, questions - page 794
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It is written in the help that "return" is only used with pending orders, but is also displayed in stock orders. Is this the way it should be?
It is written in the help that "return" is only used with pending orders, but is also displayed in stock orders. Is it supposed to be like this?
What broker? I have this issue on AlpariFS-MT5
If you do not know what to do and you do not want to compromise, then you should not hesitate to use this service.
Which broker?
It is written in the help that "return" is only used with pending orders, but is also displayed in stock orders. Is it supposed to be like this?
You read it strangely
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING
Identifier
Description
ORDER_FILLING_RETURN
This mode is used for market orders(ORDER_TYPE_BUY and ORDER_TYPE_SELL), limit and stop orders (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) and only in "Market execution" and "Exchange execution" modes. In case of partial execution the market or limit order with a residual volume is not cleared but remains in effect.
For ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT orders the corresponding ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT/ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT limit order with ORDER_FILLING_RETURN execution type will be created on activation.
You read it strangely.
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING
Identifier
Description
ORDER_FILLING_RETURN
This mode is used for market orders(ORDER_TYPE_BUY and ORDER_TYPE_SELL), limit and stop orders (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) and only in "Market execution" and "Exchange execution" modes. In case of partial execution the market or limit order with a residual volume is not cleared but remains in effect.
For ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT orders the corresponding ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT/ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT limit order with the ORDER_FILLING_RETURN execution type is created on activation.
other help, to the terminal
You read it strangely.
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING
Identifier
Description
ORDER_FILLING_RETURN
This mode is used for market orders(ORDER_TYPE_BUY and ORDER_TYPE_SELL), limit and stop orders (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) and only in "Market execution" and "Exchange execution" modes. In case of partial execution the market or limit order with a residual volume is not cleared but remains in effect.
For ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT orders the corresponding ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT/ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT limit order with the ORDER_FILLING_RETURN execution type will be created on activation.
The matter is that this mode is set as default when manually opening the order window in AlpariFS-MT5.
I understand that this is an issue for the programmers from Alpari but such liberties are not really good.
There is no need to modify the dealing opportunities in terms of logic. They have reduced opportunities for users in terms of updates, why not do it for dealers. Or at least make some courses, because people are really struggling to close a position and have to re-interpret this field.
The MQ does not have it, clicked on the position, chose to close, clicked "OK" all worked.
The point is that this mode is default in AlpariFS-MT5 when I manually call up the order window.
I understand that this is a question for the programmers from Alpari, but this kind of liberty is not good.
There is no need to modify the dealing opportunities in terms of logic. They have reduced opportunities for users in terms of updates, why not do it for dealers. Or at least make some courses, because people are really struggling to close a position and have to re-interpret this field.
another helper, to the terminal
strange help. where did it come from?
The point is that this mode is default in AlpariFS-MT5 when I manually call up the order window.
I understand that this is a question for the programmers at Alpari, but this kind of liberty is not good.
the Alpari programmers have no influence on the content of this window.
The market type is not affected by the type of execution in the MC platform itself.
the contents of this window are not influenced by the Alpari programmers.
The relationship of Market Type from execution type is held in the MC platform itself.