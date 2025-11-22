Errors, bugs, questions - page 3183
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Can we have brokers who do such requests :))?
No. It's a secret.
No. It's a secret.
The topic should be called Bugs bugs issues bad results)))
Is this code outdated in MQL5 for Counting the number of long Position, Please help me look into it. Have tried everything still not working or compiling. And it looks like nothing wrong with it. Can't figure how to fix it. thanks
The code is counting Orders not Positions.
MT5: first select a position via CPositionInfo, directly, or by 'MT4Orders' library (2016)
Don't double post! You already had another thread open.General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
The code is counting Orders not Positions.
MT5: first select a position via CPositionInfo, directly, or by 'MT4Orders' library (2016)
Don't double post! You already had another thread open.General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
ok thanks
Possible bug: If a single test is started from the optimization results (in the tab "Optimization Results" -> right click -> Run Single Test) string inputs are reduced to 63 characters.
Build 3280
Can't validate, I don't even have the muving it's pointing to.