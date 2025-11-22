Errors, bugs, questions - page 3159

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Slava #:
The idea is an interesting one. Taken to heart.

Reduce the font) If shortened, it will show the full path when hovering the mouse.

 

A question for the optimisation experts.

There are these parameters:

As far as I understand it, the first pass will be like this:

Param 1 = 10;
Param 2 = 20;
Param 3 = 30;

Second:

Param 1 = 11;
Param 2 = 20;
Param 3 = 30;

Third:

Param 1 = 12;
Param 2 = 20;
Param 3 = 30;

Etc.

Is there any wayto use ParameterSetRange() to generate a series of passes, shuffling the possible combinations? For example like this:

//--- 1-ый проход
Param 1 = 17;
Param 2 = 24;
Param 3 = 33;

//--- 2-ой проход
Param 1 = 12;
Param 2 = 26;
Param 3 = 37;

//--- 3-ий проход
Param 1 = 14;
Param 2 = 21;
Param 3 = 36;
Документация по MQL5: Работа с результатами оптимизации / ParameterSetRange
Документация по MQL5: Работа с результатами оптимизации / ParameterSetRange
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ParameterSetRange - Работа с результатами оптимизации - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
Denis Kirichenko #:

Is there any way to use ParameterSetRange() to generate a series of passes by shuffling the possible combinations? For example like this:

MQ won't go for this, but just in case: in Tester there is a checkbox to generate optimization packages with random points of optimization space in full brute force mode. A la genetics batching, but for full brute-force.

 
x572intraday #:
Cryptocurrencies have disappeared from MQ's servers. Degradation, sadness and frustration.

Kindly clarify, have cryptocurrencies been kicked permanently?

 

The graph after the tester

I think something is not right here.

 
Is it possible to save invoices in the terminal to an encrypted file with a master password? -So that it would be convenient to restore the invoices from this file.
 

Good afternoon!

I've written the code, the historical data works, but the new data doesn't. Can you please tell me what to do?

 for(int i=Start;i<rates_total-1 && !IsStopped();i++)
    {
     int a;
     double iH;
     
     if(high[i-1]<high[i] && low[i-1]<low[i])
      {
       iH=high[i];
       a=i;
       for(i;i<rates_total-1 && !IsStopped();i++)
         {
          if(high[i]>iH)
           {
            iH=high[i];
            a=i;
           }
          if(high[i-1]>high[i] && low[i-1]>low[i])
           { 
            A1[a]=a;
            break;
           }
          else continue;
         }
      }
    }
 
Andrey Dik #:
Is it possible to implement the saving of invoices in the terminal to an encrypted file with master password? -So that it would be convenient to restore invoices from this file.

Account numbers yes, passwords no.

 
Vladimir Pastushak #:

Account numbers yes, passwords no.

why no passwords?

 
Andrey Dik #:

why are there no passwords?

B - security.
;)

I, too, am against keeping passwords, but I am FOR keeping the list of accounts
1...315231533154315531563157315831593160316131623163316431653166...3193
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