Errors, bugs, questions - page 3158
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Would it be possible to improve this? MetaEditor 3211. It is extremely impractical to work with.
I often struggle with it and the only solution (as I see it) is to widen the width of the window. In that case, the whole input line will be visible and you can quickly select the path from the drop-down list.
I often struggle with this and the only solution (as I see it) is to widen the width of the window. That way the input line will be visible in its entirety and you can quickly select the path from the drop-down list.
Yes, or just display the path as:
[TERMINAL_DATA_PATH]\MQL5\Experts...
instead of the full useless path.
Yes, or just display the path as:
[TERMINAL_DATA_PATH]\MQL5\Experts...
instead of the full useless path.
I don't know ... I sometimes search ALL terminals.
I don't know ... I sometimes search ALL terminals.
In the distant past, when the trees were taller, the girls were prettier and the honey was sweeter, when MT5 appeared with its style of storing user files in folders with obscure names, I once suggested to the developers: I asked the developers: "Dear developers, please make an option in the trading terminal, so we mortals won't have to navigate in paths of folders of different terminals and keep all files in one common folder, and won't make random manual actions and cry about what we have done and search long and painfully for what we need". And the developers heard the users and grace descended, after many years, but it was worth it!
and there was no need to create shared terminal folders by linking, but.... the habit remained of storing and running terminals with /portable and storing files in a shared linked folder.... someday, a new generation of users will make use of the developers' gifts and get used to it... someday...
Back in the days when the trees were taller, the girls were prettier and the honey was sweeter, when MT5 came along with its way of storing user files in folders with obscure menus, I once suggested to the developers: I asked the developers: "Dear developers, please make an option in the trading terminal, so we mortals won't have to navigate in paths of folders of different terminals and keep all files in one common folder, and won't make random manual actions and cry about what we have done and search long and painfully for what we need". And the developers heard the users and grace descended, after many years, but it was worth it!
and there was no need to create shared terminal folders by linking, but.... the habit remained of storing and running terminals with /portable and storing files in a shared linked folder.... someday, a new generation of users will make use of the developers' gifts and get used to it... someday...
Can I give you an example? Please attach logs from "Experts" and "Log" folder of the terminal.
Can you give me an example? Please attach logs from "Experts" and "Journal" folder of the terminal.
Can I give you an example? Please attach the logs from the "Experts" folder and the "Log" folder of the terminal.
Here is a snapshot
How to take a log file:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Very Glitchy MetaTrader
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
You need to recompile your files - your files were compiled a long time ago and on old builds. Update the terminal and recompile your files.
Maybe the moderators can delete non-bug and bug related posts from this thread?
This is not, after all, a "Beginner's Questions" thread.
Yes, or just display the path as:
[TERMINAL_DATA_PATH]\MQL5\Experts...
instead of the full useless path.