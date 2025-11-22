Errors, bugs, questions - page 3090
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Find a free webinar on the subject of forex... You are sorely lacking in understanding on this subject.
I need my problem solved as soon as possible, my whole family is very much at stake, there is no time to look for answers in free webinars anymore.
This is a forum for programmers. It is forbidden to discuss trade organisations here.
This is a forum for programmers. It is forbidden to discuss trade organisations here.
Where to turn?
Where to go?
Advice has already been given above.
build 3063
2021.10.01 06:01:11.747 ********* invalid EX5 file (7)
I get this error trying to run Expert Advisor on VPS compiled on home computer, both of them have the same Win 10 and terminal builds.
What can be the problem?
upd very strange problem, restarting terminal on VPS solved it.
If you replace one of the mqh files in the kodobase and submit it for verification, all other mqh files are deleted.
Because of this, I have to delete all sources completely and re-attach them instead of reattaching just one mqh-file.
Please fix it.
Different test results, depending on TF. Where to look for the bug?
I did not noticethisdifference before, but lately I have done all tests on М1, and today I have tested it on H4 and there is a big difference. In the code of the Expert Advisor all indicators are calculated independently from the tested TF. There is no Period() or PERIOD_CURRENT function. But for example there are calls of iHigh/iLow() with a lower TF than the one being tested, for example iHigh( Symbol(), PERIOD_M3,1) when tested on H4 . Tested on all ticks or on all real ticks.
M1
H4
Made an mt5 indicator that takes screenshots and sorts them into folders, I had some strange problems on mt5, but on mt4 the same code worked correctly,
Problem:
1 first screenshot made by timer in the folder is not displayed immediately. It is displayed ONLY whenterminal is closedor indicator is restarted.
2 screenshots except first one are not moved, error 5019 (file does not exist), although they are displayed in folder (except first one made by timer).
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/160683/page1643#comment_24991699
Today the unread PM icon is lit up in the Terminal and on the website.
There is no message. The icon does not disappear.