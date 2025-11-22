Errors, bugs, questions - page 3145
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And how do you get the name of the account from which the tester was started?
Read on. The rest is up to you.
Read on. The rest is up to you.
thanks, fxsaber, as always!
Hello. Can you please tell me how to delete a pending order? I tried all the methods provided in the terminal, but nothing works, the system gives me a "request rejected modify order" message.
Where did you read the methods? Not in a book on tasty and healthy food, by any chance?
There's even an example in the documentation
Where did you read the methods? Not in a book on delicious and healthy food, by any chance?
There's even an example in the documentation.
Hello, dear Alexey. Thank you for your help and support.
I have read the method for removing pending orders inMetaTrader 5 Help →Trades →Execution of Trades.
I do not have a book on tasty and healthy food, unfortunately.
My understanding of programming is on the level of "What is it? Where do I put it? Or not to put it in? Is that really the answer for me? Oh, how embarrassing it was :( I'll have to admit that I didn't understand a thing. And wanted to get advice (a simple, well, that's very simple step by step instructions) for very, very (how can I put it more delicately) uninitiated. Or, even better, with pictures).
I'm off to reflect (maybe even cry).
Hello, dear Alexey. Thank you for your help and support.
I have read the method of removing pending orders in:"MetaTrader 5 Help →Trading Operations →Execution of Trades".
I do not have a book on tasty and healthy food, unfortunately.
My understanding of programming is on the level of "What is it? Where do I put it? Or not to put it in? Is that really the answer for me? Oh, how embarrassing it was :( I'll have to admit that I didn't understand a thing. And wanted to get advice (a simple, well, that's very simple step by step instructions) for very, very (how can I put it more delicately) uninitiated. Or, even better, with pictures).
I'm off to reflect (maybe even cry).
Very strange bug. When an intu field is decimal x.6 it turns into x.600000000001. In 3180 and in 3182. I don't think it happened before. In general, such strange double's pop up in different places - there is simply nothing else and it is the most obvious (in any indicator with field double can be reproduced)
:
Is it possible to find out the size of the tick in mql5, after which a position was opened?