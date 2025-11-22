Errors, bugs, questions - page 3084
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The workload is large, there are a lot of operational parameters, I know that much is done without checking, checking every moment for all the nuances is tantamount to standing still.
When running the tester on a custom character, this error comes up. Build 3037.
immediately after installation no user indicator or script can be run, including from the supplied example files.
error message "2021.09.11 23:26:54.392 ADX invalid EX5 file (7)".
system: win 7 max 64-bit.
Bild 3037 - same thing. Compiled EA does not start. Waiting for 3038.
It's up and running. build 3038.
It's up and running. build 3038.
Nah, you rejoiced too early.
2021.09.12 11:59:20.806 Experts initializing of XXXXXXXL (USDSEK,H1) failed with code 0(prepare for execution failed)
Crashes out of debug to OnInit point.Waiting for 3039
It's up and running. build 3038.
Test on custom symbol still won't start. OnInit() in debugging doesn't even go in.
The test on the custom symbol still won't start. OnInit() doesn't even go into debugging.
It's most likely the problem is with the symbol. I have no problem with the custom ones in the Tester.
It's most likely a character issue. I have no problems with the custom ones in the Tester.
The graphs all show up. I would like a clearer message instead of "history check timeout" to understand the cause.