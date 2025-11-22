Errors, bugs, questions - page 3084

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This statement is equivalent for any type of programme.
 
Please advise. Mt4 does not test EAs from Market. Searching several threads but no answers. Reinstalling the terminal does not help, rebooting EAs does not help.
Tried several advisors from the front page of the marketplace
 
Fast235 #:

The workload is large, there are a lot of operational parameters, I know that much is done without checking, checking every moment for all the nuances is tantamount to standing still.

Actually, we are talking about other people's money. Producing glitchy trading software... has become ubiquitous - ToS, Quik, TsLab, etc.
 

When running the tester on a custom character, this error comes up. Build 3037.

 

immediately after installation no user indicator or script can be run, including from the supplied example files.

error message "2021.09.11 23:26:54.392 ADX invalid EX5 file (7)".

system: win 7 max 64-bit.

 
Dmitriy Skub #:
Bild 3037 - same thing. Compiled EA does not start. Waiting for 3038.

It's up and running. build 3038.

 
Dmitriy Skub #:

It's up and running. build 3038.

Nah, you rejoiced too early.

2021.09.12 11:59:20.806 Experts initializing of XXXXXXXL (USDSEK,H1) failed with code 0(prepare for execution failed)

Crashes out of debug to OnInit point.

Waiting for 3039
 
Dmitriy Skub #:

It's up and running. build 3038.

Test on custom symbol still won't start. OnInit() in debugging doesn't even go in.

 
Ivan Titov #:

The test on the custom symbol still won't start. OnInit() doesn't even go into debugging.

It's most likely the problem is with the symbol. I have no problem with the custom ones in the Tester.

 
fxsaber #:

It's most likely a character issue. I have no problems with the custom ones in the Tester.

The graphs all show up. I would like a clearer message instead of "history check timeout" to understand the cause.

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