Errors, bugs, questions - page 3085
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The graphs all show up. I would like a clearer message instead of "history check timeout" to understand the reason.
Send all data for playback. Only ticks are possible.
Send all the data for playback. Only ticks are possible.
There are no ticks, only minute bars. But the simulation stands OHLC on M1. It used to work.
There are no ticks, only minute bars. But the simulation stands OHLC on M1. It used to work before.
Unfortunately, I cannot say anything about this working mode. I only run it by "real ticks".
Nah, you got excited too soon.
2021.09.12 11:59:20.806 Experts initializing of XXXXXXXL (USDSEK,H1) failed with code 0(prepare for execution failed)
It crashes out of debug until the point OnInit.Waiting for 3039
Please provide EX5 file for investigation
Hello. I can't figure out how to initialize static arrays in MQL. I tried to do it in the following way:
But when I try to compile this code, it generates the following error:
'info' - redefinition; different type modifiers
I can't figure out how to initialise static arrays in MQL.
Strange. VS, for example, swears at static:
Allowed only:
And I've never had to do anything like that in MQL. That's why I decided to ask it on the forum. Thank you!
Also, static constants in MQL do not need the static keyword:
But in case of an array, it must be mandatory:#30846. It turns out a bit different than in C++.
Please provide an EX5 file for examination