Errors, bugs, questions - page 3086
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The coloured rectangle still disappears - here is an example:
Result on EURUSD,H1: On an even i the coloured rectangle disappears
Can't saveEA settings, site thinks I'm editing the signal))
One more bug, if I upload a picture with the name, which I uploaded to the site before, for some reason the old file is uploaded and not the one I uploaded.
Anton Zverev #:
Another bug, if you upload a picture with the name that you uploaded to the site before, for some reason the old file is uploaded and not the one you uploaded.
There have been similar messages before (more than once):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2650: Background Loading of Charts and Improvements in the MQL5 Code Profiler
A100, 2020.10.27 08:12On the site when editing a post with a picture: if you delete the old picture and add the edited new one instead (i.e. new content, but with the same file name), then actually after clicking Update - the old one is added. Where does the old drawing come from if it is not already on the computer. Until you change the file name, the new image will not be added. I wrote about this "feature" a long time ago, but nothing has changed since then
The tester knows exactly what time to charge the swap. From which account variable does the tester learn this rollover time?
I would like to understand how long this will last. Either we have to fix everything or it makes sense to wait.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
New version of MetaTrader 4 build 1340
Denis Sartakov, 2021.09.15 15:19
in build 1345 WindowFind(short indicator name)
does not display the number of a chart subwindow containing an indicator with the specified name,
it returns the total number of windows, including the main window
same for
ChartWindowFind(0,IndicatorShortName)
I had several indicators stop working because of this
"Delete file/folder from storage" deletes a file from the drive:
For a file that is not in the repository, menu items are available as if it were there.
Add file to storage, save changes, create a new file with the same name.
By repository we also mean user storage :) ?
Latest beta version of the terminal.
Hello all.
Is there any way to disable horizontal chart scrolling by moving the mouse cursor horizontally?
I'm debugging, doing a debriefing of some information. After each run, log entries that were made on the previous run get in the way.
Therefore, I want to clear the Log from unnecessary information before the start. Roughly speaking, this menu item can be accessed via MQL:
There is no built-in function, suggest a solution through WinAPI.
There will definitely be no in-house function, suggest a solution via WinAPI.
ran the terminal, right-clicked the Experts tab - opened the current log with notepad, deleted everything and saved it with notepad
result - empty file (i checked)
delete the log file will not let the terminal, playing with windows and mouse clicks, imho - time consuming
I would look in WinAPI to see how to open the file for writing/reading and try to set file pointer to the beginning of the file and save the file - I think there were examples of how to write files using WinAPI in the articles
UPD: article by MetakvotFILE OPERATIONS VIA WINAPI
I am debugging, doing a debriefing of some information. After each run, log entries that were made on the previous run get in the way.
Therefore, I want to clear the Log from unnecessary information before the start. Roughly speaking, this menu item can be accessed via MQL:
There's definitely no in-house function, suggest a solution via WinAPI.
Please:
wnd - main window descriptor, find your own.
0x8134 - third parameter to clear logs from "Log" tab
Checked it, it works.