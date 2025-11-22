Errors, bugs, questions - page 2914
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After much torturing and experimentation it occurs to me that there is a bug in MQL5 with the order of objects in the list of objects.
Yes, the result of ObjectName clearly contradicts the Documentation - it says that the parameter
However, the object list in Terminal and the result obtained via MQL have a different order, which can be seen, in particular, during the manual object creation: the object list in Terminal is formed in the order of their creation, and the result obtained via MQL - in alphabetical order.
Among other things, it's obvious that unnecessary time is spent on sorting by name... What for? If you need it, you may sort it yourself
Yes, the result ObjectName has a clear contradiction with the Documentation - it says that the parameter
However, the object list in Terminal and the result obtained via MQL have a different order, which can be seen, in particular, when manually creating objects: The object list in Terminal is formed in the order of their creation, while the result obtained via MQL is formed in alphabetical order.
Among other things, it's obvious that unnecessary time is spent on sorting by name... What for? If you need it, you can sort it yourself
The funny thing is that all this stuff works according to documentation in MT4))) Do you know how quickly the bugs found are fixed?
Do you know how quickly the bugs found are fixed?
For example, I reported 3 years (!) ago that the rectangle fill was not working... And it still doesn't work!
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Bugs, bugs, questions
A100, 2017.08.11 16:53
Rectangle pattern fill not displayed
GBPUSD, M15. Insert/Objects/Shapes/Rectangle - draw (Figure 1) and then change values: top 50000, bottom 0 (Figure 2). Result: empty...the pencil rectangle has evaporated
For example, I reported 3 years (!) ago that the rectangle fill was not working... and it still doesn't work!
Why so one-sided?
Bugs are fixed according to internal priorities.
It often happens that someone stumbles upon something you described a year ago, and after that the defect is fixed literally in a matter of days...
And sometimes it's the other way round - everyone stumbles on it a dozen times in a row and nothing happens...
Why so one-sided?
Bugs are fixed according to internal priorities.
It was about graphical objects, and it seems to be a low priority there
The point was about graphical objects, and it seems to be a low priority there... Here's another example: ray at a vertical line
Maybe you don't quite understand what a ray at a vertical line is?
For example, I reported 3 years (!) ago that the rectangle fill was not working... and it still doesn't work!
GBPUSD, M15. Insert/Objects/Figures/Rectangle - draw (picture 1) and then change values: top 50000, bottom 0 (picture 2). Result: empty...the pencil rectangle has evaporated.
I don't know what kind of a superstructure must be built to compensate for this bug, I can't even imagine how to bypass it, I need to know the logic of how the terminal will number them (((...) Moreover, it works fine in MQL4, I don't want to switch to 4 because it's too old (((
The vertical one has a continuation of the beam, but the trend one does not. What's the difference?
In my picture, there are only vertical lines, OBJ_VLINE. The ray property is enabled on the right and not on the left.
Here are two more pairs of lines. The one on the left is drawn in the main window, the one on the right in the indicator window.
I don't even know how to avoid it, you need to know the logic of how the terminal numbers them(((.) Moreover, it works fine in MQL4, I don't want to switch to 4 because it's too old(((()
This may not be a bug from the MQL4 developers' point of view. We believe that there must be a unified approach and at least the same order in lists obtained through the Terminal(menu) and through MQL(ObjectName). But maybe these lists are formed by themselves and are not connected with each other in any way