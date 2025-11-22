Errors, bugs, questions - page 1454
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Hello colleagues!
Sorry, I made a mess on the main thread before I saw this one.
Please advise how to solve this problem: MT5 Expert Advisor on FORTS keeps showing error 10022: "Invalidorder expiry date in request" when placing BAY_STOP or SELL_STOP orders.
The date of expiry is not important to me, but I cannot find any parameters which will just set the order. We don't have such a problem in forex. My broker is OPEN. The error occurs in the tester.
What's the problem with
MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGININIT) and SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL)
Why do they return zeros ?????
Tester report and "results" tab in tester build 940 do not match prices
https://c.mql5.com/3/84/er002.png
https://c.mql5.com/3/84/er1.png
Today I noticed in the Strategy Tester Results Price = 1.2 and SL = 1
6 2006.02.03 00:00 s/l 1 0.01 1.2 1 0.00000 0.52 10000.52
https://c.mql5.com/3/84/er002.png
https://c.mql5.com/3/84/er1.png
Today I noticed in the Strategy Tester Results SL = 1
6 2006.02.03 00:00 s/l 1 0.01 1.2 1 0.00000 0.52 10000.52
Update the terminal, please.
Hello colleagues!
Sorry, I made a mess on the main thread before I saw this one.
Please advise how to solve this problem: MT5 Expert Advisor on FORTS keeps showing error 10022: "Invalidorder expiry date in request" when placing BAY_STOP or SELL_STOP orders.
The date of expiry is not important to me, but I cannot find any parameters which will just set the order. We don't have such a problem in forex. My broker is OPEN. This error occurs in the tester.
Use method ORDER_TIME_DAY and expiration time equal to zero.
Thank you, 943, right.
Please update to 943 build - bug fixed:
I've already written to the service and they say I've got it wrong.
So.
A text mark is created. After that I want to know the size. But if there are no ticks the size returns 0.
And the text itself without ticks is returned normally.
I've already written to the service and they say it's me who's getting it wrong.
So.
A text mark is created. After that I want to know the size. But if there are no ticks the size returns 0.
And the text itself without ticks is returned normally.
The size of the text label will only be determined after the first rendering of the label.