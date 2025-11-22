Errors, bugs, questions - page 1454

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[Deleted]  
Nikita Solodko:

Hello colleagues!

Sorry, I made a mess on the main thread before I saw this one.

Please advise how to solve this problem: MT5 Expert Advisor on FORTS keeps showing error 10022: "Invalidorder expiry date in request" when placing BAY_STOP or SELL_STOP orders.

The date of expiry is not important to me, but I cannot find any parameters which will just set the order. We don't have such a problem in forex. My broker is OPEN. The error occurs in the tester.


The flags ORDER_TIME_DAY ( ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY, I think, also) are acceptable. In general, you can check it. There are special functions for that. And you can use search engine. The topic is discussed many times.
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

What's the problem with

MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGININIT) and SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL)

Why do they return zeros ?????

They work for futures where these are normal parameters.
[Deleted]  
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

Tester report and "results" tab in tester build 940 do not match prices



https://c.mql5.com/3/84/er002.png

https://c.mql5.com/3/84/er1.png


Today I noticed in the Strategy Tester Results Price = 1.2 and SL = 1

6 2006.02.03 00:00 s/l 1 0.01 1.2 1 0.00000 0.52 10000.52

 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

https://c.mql5.com/3/84/er002.png

https://c.mql5.com/3/84/er1.png


Today I noticed in the Strategy Tester Results SL = 1

6 2006.02.03 00:00 s/l 1 0.01 1.2 1 0.00000 0.52 10000.52

Please update your terminal.
[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:
Update the terminal, please.
Thank you, 943, right.
 
Nikita Solodko:

Hello colleagues!

Sorry, I made a mess on the main thread before I saw this one.

Please advise how to solve this problem: MT5 Expert Advisor on FORTS keeps showing error 10022: "Invalidorder expiry date in request" when placing BAY_STOP or SELL_STOP orders.

The date of expiry is not important to me, but I cannot find any parameters which will just set the order. We don't have such a problem in forex. My broker is OPEN. This error occurs in the tester.


Use method ORDER_TIME_DAY and expiration time equal to zero.

 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:
Thank you, 943, right.

Please update to 943 build - bug fixed:

Price display in the tester has been fixed

[Deleted]  

I've already written to the service and they say I've got it wrong.

So.

A text mark is created. After that I want to know the size. But if there are no ticks the size returns 0.

ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,object);

//text size

int text_sizeX=int(ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE));

And the text itself without ticks is returned normally.

 ObjectGetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT);
 
Vasyl Nosal:

I've already written to the service and they say it's me who's getting it wrong.

So.

A text mark is created. After that I want to know the size. But if there are no ticks the size returns 0.

And the text itself without ticks is returned normally.

The size of the text label will be determined only after the first rendering of this label
[Deleted]  
Slawa:
The size of the text label will only be determined after the first rendering of the label.
Huh. I draw it and then I want to know the size.
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