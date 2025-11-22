Errors, bugs, questions - page 2909
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yep.
What's missing is that in the function
The count parameter would be int and the function would support negative count values, i.e. backwards.
Agreed.
How do you get the tick that was before a given time via CopyTicks?
What's wrong with CopyTicksRange()
And what do you not like CopyTicksRange()
By CopyTicks I mean both functions of getting the tick history. Unfortunately, it can't help to solve the problem of getting the tick history from the left side.
By CopyTicks I mean both functions of getting the tick history. Unfortunately, it can't help to solve the problem of getting the tick on the left.
Why not? Who prevents to query ticks before required time and the last element of the array will be a tick to the left of the given time.
Why not? Who prevents from requesting ticks before the required time and the last element of the array will be a tick to the left of the given time.
Do not define a From-value for CopyTicksRange.
Not define From-value for CopyTicksRange.
Well you can bang it for 24 hours or three days. Why define it with any precision. The array will anyway be in the direction from old to new.
Well, you can bang it for 24 hours or three days. Why define it with any precision. The array will anyway be in the direction from the old to the new.
It's expensive to blindly feel for the left-hand boundary. Two examples with MQ-Demo below.
Five days.
12 days.
Fumbling blindly for the left-hand boundary is expensive. Two examples below.
Five days.
Twelve days.
I see. And if you take it from the beginning of circulation. I understand it's a futures?
Crypt.
Hi all!
Could you please tell me how to debug a robot that trades on a stack of orders on Forts? Is there any tool to play the cup history or work with real data in the execution emulation mode? I can't think of anything but to debug it on a real account using print and comment, that sometimes is not cheap :(