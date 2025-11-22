Errors, bugs, questions - page 2910
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Hi all!
Could you please tell me how to debug a robot that trades on a stack of orders on Forts? Is there any tool to play the cup history or work with real data in the execution emulation mode? I can not think of anything but to debug it on a real account using print and comment, which sometimes is not cheap :(
There's one in the marketplace. The kodobase doesn't seem to have any.
There are some on the market. I don't think there are any on the kodobase.
Good afternoon, Stanislav.
I read the description of OrderBook History Library. If I understood it correctly, when connecting this library to the robot, I can replace the regular events from the tumbler with events from the emulator. When playing the strategy in the tester, the channel history broadcasting will be synchronized with the tester tick history. Accordingly, the emulation of the execution will be based on the tester tick history. If I understand it correctly,it seems that this is what I was looking for. Thanks, I'll give it a try!
Good afternoon, Stanislav.
I read the description of OrderBook History Library. If I understood it correctly, when I connect this library to my robot, I can replace the events from the tester with events from the emulator. When playing the strategy in the tester, the channel history broadcasting will be synchronized with the tester tick history. Accordingly, the emulation of the execution will be based on the tester tick history. If I understand it correctly,it seems that this is what I was looking for. Thanks, I'll give it a try!
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I've discovered a strange thing with creating a graphical resource! One and the same code variant written in MQL5 works perfectly, and in MQL4 it does not work at all! Everything is absolutely the same and looks simple:
As a result, when you install the indicator on the chart in Metatrader 4 we have
Where is the problem?
I've discovered a strange thing with creating a graphical resource! One and the same code variant written in MQL5 works perfectly, and in MQL4 it does not work at all! Everything is absolutely the same and looks simple:
As a result, when you install the indicator on the chart in Metatrader 4 we have
Where is the problem?
Yes, it does not work in MT4.
But it works for both MT5 and MT4 with this shorter construction:
Yes, it does not work in MT4.
But it works for both MT5 and MT4 with this shorter design:
I thank you, but alas, this structure loads images only at compilation time and I need to load them into a compiled file at work. So the ResourceCreate() function in MQL4 does not work in any way? Maybe, the developers simply forgot to add the code for it in the busy schedule?
Thank you, but alas, such a construction only loads images at compile time, while it should be loaded into the compiled file at runtime. So the ResourceCreate() function in MQL4 does not work at all? Maybe, the developers simply forgot to add a code for it in the turmoil of events?
but that's the way it is:
What's the fundamental difference?
any suggestions?