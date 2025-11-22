Errors, bugs, questions - page 2919
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How do you start it? With F5?
F5 and F7. Tried deleting EX5, renaming source. The situation repeats. Rebooted Terminal and ME - similar.
F5 and F7. Tried deleting EX5, renaming source. The situation repeats. Rebooted Terminal and ME - similar.
It is unclear why old ex5 from 03.12.20 is running, especially since you deleted it. Unless you delete it from the Recycle Bin as well to be safe.
In any case I have not been able to reproduce it - I've tried different ways, including changing the dates on the computer
It is unclear why the old ex5 from 03.12.20 is running
It looks a bit like this error, when instead of a missing file another one is started (and if they were similar, it would be hard to understand what's different)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
bugs, errors, questions
A100, 2020.08.01 03:17
Step by step description of the problem:
Result: ExpertMACD 1.00 will be started
Expected: Compilation, followed by launching of Expert Test
I remember (because I have faced this problem myself) there was someone else's message about this problem last year, but nothing has changed
F5 and F7. Tried deleting EX5, renaming source. The situation repeats. Rebooted Terminal and ME - similar.
Global section won't restart. That's the way it's designed, alas; although, sometimes it's useful. Move everything you want to restart to Init and it will work.
Everything that should stay the same is in the global section only.
The global section is not restarted. That's the way it's designed, alas; although, sometimes it can be useful. Move whatever you want to restart to Init and it will work.
Everything that should stay the same is in the global section only.
What global section? There's a script in there - you'd better try to reproduce the example
What global section? It's a script, not an indicator - better try to reproduce the example
Global section is such defines all sorts of defines and inputs, which can be used before inite. There are also global variables there, but not of the terminal, but of the program. Learn the basics.
It reminds me of this error, when instead of a missing file another one is started (and if they were similar, it would be hard to understand that it is another one).
That's the thing: if I write it that way.
Then the date is correct at startup.
As soon as I write it down as it was, it starts showing the old wrong value.
I lied, only F7 is wrong. F5 is fine.
That's the point, if I write it this way.
The date is correct on startup.
If I write it the way it was, it starts to show the old wrong value.
I lied, only F7 is wrong. F5 is normal.
Input is a constant.
Lied, it only shows incorrectly at F7. F5 is normal.
By F5 it runs the code that is on the screen. I had such a case by F7 - I compiled one file, but launched (by mistake) another one with the same name
F5 launches the code that is on the screen. I had such a case with F7 - I compiled one file, but launched (by mistake) another one with the same name
I had similar situations. But it seems to run the same code. I don't know how to check it.
I've done a search for all the sources that would contain such a string, it hasn't found anything except this mq5-file.