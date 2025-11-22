Errors, bugs, questions - page 2915
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From the point of view of the Developers, it may not be a bug at all. You and I believe that there should be a unified approach and at least the same order in the lists received through Terminal(menu) and MQL(ObjectName). But maybe these lists are formed by themselves and are not connected with each other in any way
Yes, the result ObjectName has a clear contradiction with the Documentation - it says that the parameter
However, the list of objects in the Terminal and the result obtained via MQL have different order, which can be seen, in particular, when manually creating objects: the list of objects in the Terminal is formed in the order of their creation, and the result obtained via MQL - in alphabetical order
For example, I reported 3 years (!) ago that the rectangle fill was not working... and it still doesn't work!
GBPUSD, M15. Insert/Objects/Figures/Rectangle - draw (picture 1) and then change values: top 50000, bottom 0 (picture 2). Result: empty...the pencil rectangle has evaporated
Mt 4 or mt 5 ?
Folks in the know, got into sketching using the CCanvas class. I've discovered a problem I don't know about. Filled background rectangles and circles are drawn fine, but all my attempts to draw a circle have ended in complete failure. There are three variants of circles in the code and no result of drawing them on the chart. Does this code for circles work or is there something missing?
If I manually created 4 Fibo levels and all 4 of them are named 1H_Fibo 5467 then the difference is only in numbers if they are on the same timeframe.
Clarification: In alphanumeric order, as inStringCompare
MT4 or MT5 ?
MT5 (MT4 is discussed in another section)
Clarification: In alphanumeric order, as in StringCompare
Can you elaborate on the example Who will be which number?
Can I give you an example of who will be which number?
4-1-2-3
4-1-2-3
I want to write an owl where I draw TA and the robot trades according to the chart I drew, but it's something with numbering objects in the list before changing names and after changing them that makes my brain go crazy))))
4-1-2-3
But it works only one way - Terminal->MQL
i.e. the order of manual creation of objects cannot be restored from MQL
Got it! as the names are identical, the smallest first digit in the number is selected and it is the 4th object, then as the first 2 objects have the first digit 4, the smaller digit following the 4 of the first 2 objects is selected.