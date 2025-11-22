Errors, bugs, questions - page 3056
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Ilyas:
I will think about what can be done.
In some profile-modes, EX5 generates statistics on each function call. The statistics are only visible if run from ME.
Is it possible in this EX5 mode to output the statistics to a text file, bypassing ME?
Right now, for example, it's very hard to understand the statistics of e.g. SymbolInfoTick calls. I measure it myself, I can see that it's lagging. But it requires special moves to do it.
If it were possible to see summarized statistics for each function in text file, it would be very useful and cool.
Just run profiler - it happens on normal working machine. And with HFT it is running on a machine with min. ping, lots of terminals, etc. In general, specific properties where exactly the measurements are needed.
It would be desirable to add such a common form of notation:
especially since \u is explicitly Unicode, whereas \x is not necessarily
Unfortunately, we can't determine (at least not yet) which CopyXXX function was called.
Since this is one function of CopyHistoryData, the counter "Self CPU" is also one + in the report you see 3 places of call CopyHistoryData, each place of call (actually lines of code) has its own counter "Total
CPU".
As for the discrepancy of values, the CopyHistoryData function is "heavy" and apparently, in terms of measurements, it was not possible to determine the place of the call - this is due to some features of the native x64 code, I will think about what can be
done.
Thanks for your answers.
"Why didn't they attach a report? it lists measurement errors."
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.647 MQL5 profiler starting 'STS2020.ex5' on history with parameters:
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.647 MQL5 profiler symbol: 'EURUSD'
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.647 MQL5 profiler period: 'H1'
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.647 MQL5 profiler date from: '2021.04.01
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.647 MQL5 profiler date to: '2021.05.31
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.647 MQL5 profiler ticks mode: 'open prices'
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.647 MQL5 profiler execution delay: 0 ms
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.647 MQL5 profiler deposit: 100000
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.647 MQL5 profiler currency: 'EUR'
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.647 MQL5 profiler leverage: 1:15
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.647 MQL5 profiler profit in pips: NO
0 2021.07.08 15:38:38.952 MQL5 profiler connected
0 2021.07.08 15:43:06.269 MQL5 profiler profile data received (8896 bytes)
0 2021.07.08 15:43:06.269 MQL5 profiler 139098 total measurements, 0/0 errors, 320 mb of stack memory analyzed (92848/1073741824)
0 2021.07.08 15:43:06.269 MQL5 profiler 982065 total function frames found (279627 mql5 code, 122460 built-in, 571051 other, 8927 system)
There were no errors.
As a side note "open prices" is incorrect, the mode used was "1 Minute OHLC".
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Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2021.07.12 22:23
There is Cost column in closed positions display mode.
What is it?
No one seems to know. Dear developers, please explain the meaning of this parameter.
I have found descriptions of some of the parameters that cause some questions when looking at their values.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2450: "Subscriptions" service, UI improvements and revised features in MetaEditor
MetaQuotes, 2020.05.15 13:43
New columns have been added in the list of open orders and positions:
SZ
MarketValue = ClosePrice * Lots * ContractSize; // Какой смысл в этом значении?
Thanks for your answers....
As a side note "open prices" is incorrect, the mode used was "1 Minute OHLC".
Thank you, fixed.
MetaEditor constantly hangs up when editing files of another programming language in it. Perhaps because the highlighting, hints and other features do not cope with the corresponding syntax.
It is suggested to leave the IntelliSense analog only for MQL and related files (.mqh, .mq5, .mq4, .h, .c, .hpp, .cpp, .log, .cl, .hlsl, .hlsli, .py, .ipynb, .txt, .csv, .tsv) and disable clever functions for other file extensions
MetaEditor constantly hangs up when editing files of another programming language in it. Perhaps because the highlighting, hints and other features do not cope with the corresponding syntax.
We suggest leaving the IntelliSense analog only for MQL and related files (.mqh, .mq5, .mq4, .h, .c, .hpp, .cpp, .log, .cl, .hlsl, .hlsli, .py, .ipynb, .txt, .csv, .tsv) and disabling clever functions for other file extensions.
And I have already done a lot of enumerated functions... )))
And the ones already listed are a bit much... )))
I didn't come up with them myself, but took a ready-made list from the MetaEditor's file search filter