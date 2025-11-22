Errors, bugs, questions - page 2918
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Try typing ORDER
Norm and case sensitive substitution works. And by the way in 2715 also the substitution works when ORD is typed, if I force ORd the substitution does not work.
Some kind of bug.
I checked, the substitution is case sensitive and correct, if I type ORDEr then the substitution disappears.
Normal and case sensitive substitution works. And by the way, in 2715 also the substitution works when ORD is typed, if I force ORd the substitution does not happen.
Some kind of bug.
From which character the bug appears - it also depends on the settings:
From which character the bug appears depends on the settings:
I have 3 digits, but the 2660 version dials completely without case change. And in 2715 it is not correct display, it would not work that way.
I have 3 digits, but it types completely without case change 2660 version. And in 2715 it's not the correct mapping apparently, it wouldn't work that way.
ME(5) 2660, 3 digits... result:
ME(5) 2660, 3 digits... result:
Similar, sorry, but there's only point on that computer)
Oh man, just noticed, my mt4 seems to be loaded. I'll check it again now.
Similarly, sorry, but there's only point on that computer)
It's not Windows 10.
This is not Windows 10
StartIsBack AiO.
It's not Windows 10
It's 8 normally updated, before 10 it's basically the same. It prints fine in 5. But the substitution works strangely. Ord substitutes correctly, ORD also correctly, but OrD and ORd give the same substitution as ORD. In 4, such a combination simply removes the substitution, which is correct. Then yes, the error of case changing is ignored by the editor. Also started to make a mistake.
Launch after compiling gives this output.
The date does not match the compilation. If I change something in the file and compile, the date matches.
When I remove changes or rename it to another mq5. And again the date is different. What has gone wrong?
I don't understand it at all. The trailer contains a script that has this code in its code.
Running it after compiling it gives this output.
How do you run it? With F5?