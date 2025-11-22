Errors, bugs, questions - page 2911
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any suggestions?
any suggestions?
Not =, but ==
Is there any way to randomly shuffle the numbers within a given range?
For example, there is a range from 0 to 9. Is it possible to shuffle them - 5863014297? Stir exactly, not get a random number from that range - rand is not suitable.
Is there any way to randomly shuffle the numbers within a given range?
For example, there is a range from 0 to 9. Is it possible to shuffle them - 5863014297? Stir exactly, not get a random number from a given range - rand is not suitable.
Translate the number into a string, change the characters of the string with each other using some algorithm (you can think of it) - and then convert the number from the string back to double or int
convert this number to a string, change the characters of this string with each other using some algorithm (you can think of it), and then convert the number from the string back to double or int.
Thank you, that's an option!
a string is an array
make an array out of the required number
order is maintained. But if you change the names with these functions
then the next object is selected randomly???
Who has encountered this
Vin 10
Terminal build 2715.
After I've done any optimisation of the Expert Advisor, after I close the terminal, Agents are still hanging in processes, consuming RAM.
Like not critical RAM volume is a lot, but when I run the game, because of the fact that the memory is constantly referring to a bunch of laggards I have FPS drops by at least 20 frames.
I have to either overload the computer or sit one process at a time to kill...
Honestly already starting to get annoying.
Tell me this bug or so designed, except for the terminal from the broker's opening anything else is not put, from time to time it is updated, any or manipulations with him did not do.
Hello!!! Can you tell me may not get it))) The order in the list of objects for some reason if you do not change the names of objects, then when you select and process objects through this loop
order is maintained. But if you change the names with these functions
then the next object is chosen randomly???
Because when an object is renamed, it is recreated. One is deleted, another is created and in the list of all objects they are arranged in order of when they were created.
Because when an object is renamed, it is recreated. One is deleted, the other is created and in the list of all objects they are arranged in order of when they were created.
Thank you very much!!! Where can I read about this?