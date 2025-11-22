Errors, bugs, questions - page 2913
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I have it hanging all the time until I unload it myself, when I took the screenshot, using MT5 was finished on Saturday morning when the market closed in my time zone, on Sunday I sat down to play games and started killing processes.
Probably the problem is on my end, although the license was reinstalled a month ago.
Take a dump of the "hanging" agent. Let's have a look.
any suggestions?
Ternary operator does not cast to base class implicitly
Use explicit casting
The ternary operator does not cast operands to the base class implicitly - use explicit casting.
There is no error message:
but that's the way it is:
What's the fundamental difference?
In the first case there should have been an error message too - the function name is already used for enumeration.
Dear developers, please add the ability to run scripts from other scripts and services in synchronous mode.
Thank you in advance
Dear developers, please add the ability to run scripts from other scripts and services in synchronous mode.
Thank you in advance.
I support, it is not convenient to work with big files from EA for some reasons, I use scripts which have to run dozens in parallel to load all cores and speed up calculation.
If you change EX5, when you open previously received opt-files of this EA, the input parameters of the passes disappear.
Please show them at all times!
There is such a warning in the Signal.
What can this be connected to? The account access details have not been changed.
There is such a warning in the Signal.
What can this be connected to? The account access details have not been changed.
It happens periodically. Then it will reconnect. There is no need to do anything.
You don't need to understand me, you need to understand the documentation. I suggested sorting based on the list of orders or positions. And also in one of the topics Slava said that it's enough, just hide the object and display it again, so that it was above all the others and received the "rat's click" event first. If wrong, sorry. Figure out how the list is sorted and tell everyone. I'll change my mind too.
After long struggles and experiments, I believe there is a bug in MQL5 with sorting of objects in the list of objects. For I've tried this code in MQL4 without any special hope for correct processing, I've discovered that 4 sequentially created Fibo levels have correct numbering in the object list: 0.1.2.3. The first ==0, the second ==1, etc.., In MQL5, however, 4 consecutive symbols created one after another have numbering from the ceiling, and only if I change their names, they line up in the order of changing their names. What should I do? Check my terminal, maybe my terminal is not working properly, although I've tried it on 3 computers (((()).