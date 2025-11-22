Errors, bugs, questions - page 2306
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Slava, 2018.09.10 16:38
We are now thinking of a solution to keep all ticks in a shared memory, so that all local agents will read from this memory. Then there will be no disk accesses, and optimization will be faster.
In 1906 Incorrect brakes remain.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2018.10.10 19:57
Stopped showing up again. How to get it to show again?
Is it possible to speed up the Tester so it won't lag too much behind custom MQL5 testers?
For example, disable checks for margin, funds, etc. on every tick. Don't need them in 99% of cases.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2018.09.04 15:20
In the Tester, you have to ask for the price of your tick on each tick, with each time specifying the name of the symbol - SymbolInfo***.
Does this mean that every time a string comparison is done? In MT4 there were Bid/Ask-variables and nothing had to be queried, which gave a speed advantage.
Not pulling out SL/TP
It is bad enough that the bars are still disappearing
1907 - When switching between MQ-Beta and MQ-Demo the bars do not disappear now. But if you go outside the MQ-server, the bars disappear.