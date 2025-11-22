Errors, bugs, questions - page 2306

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Is this done in 1906?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

Slava, 2018.09.10 16:38

We are now thinking of a solution to keep all ticks in a shared memory, so that all local agents will read from this memory. Then there will be no disk accesses, and optimization will be faster.

 

In 1906 Incorrect brakes remain.

2018.10.10 20:54:57.967 Tester  optimization finished, total passes 1000
2018.10.10 20:54:57.977 Statistics      optimization done in 1 minutes 18 seconds
2018.10.10 20:54:57.977 Statistics      shortest pass 0:00:00.062, longest pass 0:00:00.187, average pass 0:00:00.073
2018.10.10 20:54:57.977 Statistics      local 1000 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)
 
This line.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2018.10.10 19:57

2018.10.10 20:54:57.977 Statistics      shortest pass 0:00:00.062, longest pass 0:00:00.187, average pass 0:00:00.073

Stopped showing up again. How to get it to show again?

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Is it possible to speed up the Tester so it won't lag too much behind custom MQL5 testers?


For example, disable checks for margin, funds, etc. on every tick. Don't need them in 99% of cases.

 
Too bad the bars are still missing

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2018.09.04 15:20

  1. You open two accounts on different trading servers.
  2. Run the script on EURUSD. When the script finishes it will create a custom symbol and open its chart.
  3. Switch to an account from another trade server.
  4. You will see "Waiting for update" in place of the chart of the custom symbol.
  5. There will be no bars (ticks will be - CTRL+U) until you reload the Terminal.
 

In the Tester, you have to ask for the price of your tick on each tick, with each time specifying the name of the symbol - SymbolInfo***.

Does this mean that every time a string comparison is done? In MT4 there were Bid/Ask-variables and nothing had to be queried, which gave a speed advantage.

 

Not pulling out SL/TP


 
I use a dll written in .net and wrapped with DllExport. Everything works, but only on first run, when I try to run a test EA using the dll again the tester doesn't start. There are no errors in the logs. Restarting the terminal solves the problem.
 
How do I select a currency pair? Just click on it?
 
fxsaber:
It is bad enough that the bars are still disappearing

1907 - When switching between MQ-Beta and MQ-Demo the bars do not disappear now. But if you go outside the MQ-server, the bars disappear.

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