Comment function doesn't work in EA
samlib:
Hi guys I am trying to write my first EA and I have some difficulties with the Comment function.
The problem is that the code can compile the EA without any errors but when I try to use it in strategy tester it runs but without the comment that I want!
I attach my EA...
Can someone help me?
That is because the code is not even running correctly. You should always check your logs:
2018.11.09 16:18:28.986 heikenMA_6_r USDCNH.m,H1: array out of range in 'heikenMA_6_r.mq4' (53,14)
Thanks Fernando for your answare. But in my log there are not any errors... In which log file do you find the error? In the file inside the log folder, isn't?
samlib: Thanks Fernando for your answare. But in my log there are not any errors... In which log file do you find the error? In the file inside the log folder, isn't?
"Experts" log! It is a run-time error, not a compile error!
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Hi guys I am trying to write my first EA and I have some difficulties with the Comment function.
The problem is that the code can compile the EA without any errors but when I try to use it in strategy tester it runs but without the comment that I want!
I attach my EA...
Can someone help me?