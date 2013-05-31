Is it possible to disable the Parameters tab ?
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
- Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks
- My indicator is not working in bigger chart times like daily for example.
I wouldn't know where to start, it's not something I have ever read up on. It's not critical to remove the tabs, I was just trying to make things simpler for the end users.
If you show your attempt and says what's your problem, I can help you ;-)
Seriously. Use ChartGetInteger with CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE to obtain a handle window handle.
Then you can inspire you with this to find how to hide/disable tabs in a window. It is not easy but it is doable, do not hesitate to ask if you have a problem.
If you show your attempt and says what's your problem, I can help you ;-)
Seriously. Use ChartGetInteger with CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE to obtain a handle window handle.
Then you can inspire you with this to find how to hide/disable tabs in a window. It is not easy but it is doable, do not hesitate to ask if you have a problem.
Thanks for the encouragement . . . I have seen this before and was very impressed. I was only interested in a mql5 based solution as the task wasn't essential, but maybe I'll spend a little time and see what I can discover and come up with following the Win API route. :-)
I see now that if there is no parameters, the Inputs (parameters as you named it) tab isn't displayed.
Maybe you can ask to Service Desk for a new #property directive (or 2) to disable Colors and Visualization tabs.
- www.mql5.com
I see now that if there is no parameters, the Inputs (parameters as you named it) tab isn't displayed.
Maybe you can ask to Service Desk for a new #property directive (or 2) to disable Colors and Visualization tabs.
No I was asking about the Parameters tab and not the Inputs tab. I need to keep the Inputs tab . . . .
. . . but I don't need the Parameters Tab or the Colors or Visualization tabs.
No I was asking about the Parameters tab and not the Inputs tab. I need to keep the Inputs tab . . . .
. . . but I don't need the Parameters Tab or the Colors or Visualization tabs.
I don't have Inputs nor Parameters tabs.
No I was asking about the Parameters tab and not the Inputs tab. I need to keep the Inputs tab . . . .
. . . but I don't need the Parameters Tab or the Colors or Visualization tabs.
Found. If you use this version of OnCalculate, you have a Parameters tab :
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[])
But if you use this version, you don't have one.
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[])
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use