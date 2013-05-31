Is it possible to disable the Parameters tab ?

I'm currently working on a few non-technical indicators and don't need some of the tabs that pop up when I select the properties of my Indicators,  for example,  I don't need the Parameters, Colors or Visualization tabs,  is it possible to disable these tabs using mql5 code ?
 
You should probably go through Windows Messaging API to do this.
 
I wouldn't know where to start, it's not something I have ever read up on.  It's not critical to remove the tabs,  I was just trying to make things simpler for the end users. 
 
If you show your attempt and says what's your problem, I can help you ;-)

Seriously. Use ChartGetInteger with CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE to obtain a handle window handle.

Then you can inspire you with this to find how to hide/disable tabs in a window. It is not easy but it is doable, do not hesitate to ask if you have a problem.


 
Thanks for the encouragement . . .  I have seen  this  before and was very impressed.  I was only interested in a mql5 based solution as the task wasn't essential, but maybe I'll spend a little time and see what I can discover and come up with following the Win API route.  :-)
 
May be there is a MQL5 way, but I don't believe. Try a request to Service Desk, you may have this feature for version 48.2 of your indicator ;-)
 

I see now that if there is no parameters, the Inputs (parameters as you named it) tab isn't displayed.

Maybe you can ask to Service Desk for a new #property directive (or 2) to disable Colors and Visualization tabs.

No I was asking about the Parameters tab and not the Inputs tab.  I need to keep the Inputs tab . . . .

. . .  but I don't need the Parameters Tab or the Colors or Visualization tabs. 

 
Oops...
 

I don't have Inputs nor Parameters tabs.


 
Found. If you use this version of OnCalculate, you have a Parameters tab :

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])

But if you use this version, you don't have one.

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
