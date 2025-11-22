Errors, bugs, questions - page 2304
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It is a compulsory reading for MT4 developers and users. When loading the terminal it is impossible to get correct data of several higher TFs.
There is an OSI model, the shuffling with the higher TFs in the indicator does not fit into it. Based on the current implementation of the terminal (from the user's side), it is more logical to keep different parts of the indicator on each open chart, which then another part checks and then performs calculations. It would be nice if the executable part of the indicator consisted of several OnCalculate, for example, similar to the indicator buffers OnCalculate(0, xxxx)...OnCalculate(n, xxxx) for each TF, and to build the executable part through OOP - everything becomes structured/logical/transparent. So far it's easier and more logical to do without MFT in one TF, rather than make a mess with checks.
If you create a custom symbol with data starting from the date 1970.01.01, the tester does not start and gets an error
Tester EURUSD_P50: no history data from 1970.01.01 00:00 to 2018.10.05 00:00
Can someone please advise if someone has encountered this in MT5 Strategy Tester :(avalanche of these errors)
2018.10.07 09:20:10.149 Core 012 genetic pass (0, 0) tested with error "no memory in OnTick function (cannot get 33920 Kb, used 5207 Mb)" at 0:02:04.579
void OnTick()
}
}
In 99.99% of cases, only the following operator is executed in OnTick(): if(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL)<=MarginLevel) .
Some Strategy Tester Agents start capturing up to 4,000 mb instead of the usual 450 mb.
I am continuing to develop this block for calculation of money management.
It compiles without errors, the calculation is done, but when I change the input parameters Risk and StopLoss, the final result (lot size) does not change. Please help me to understand.
There is no need to separate my questions in different threads.
Test on the product in the marketplace
Checking the product in the marketplace
Try running in 10 minutes ...
Sometimes, I click on a position to close it, and the dialog box shows "Change position" in the "Type" field. I change it to "Execution by market" and there is no button to close the position. My account is a hedge account.
Then close the window a couple of times, open it, the button reappears. What does this have to do with it? How can I make the close button always appear? Has anyone else encountered this situation?
After several reopenings, there appears
There used to be a video viewer here on the site.
Is it possible to use it now?