Errors, bugs, questions - page 2310
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Run Optimisation. You can see from the code that all passes should be terminated by ExpertRemove. But this doesn't happen:
Half of the passes have ignored ExpertRemove. Is it reproducible?
ZY This causes discrepancies between single passes and optimisations.
This is essentially the same as a single function with a default parameter. this is usually how it's handled, so it's not a workaround or a crutch, it's a perfectly normal solution.
In fact, it's the same as one function with a default parameter. That's usually how it's solved, so it's not a workaround or a crutch, but a perfectly normal solution.
The option of overloading is understandable. But it's not at all flexible to create such a thing for every function. Can't you make it nice in C++ too?
The option of overloading is understandable. But it's not at all flexible to create such a thing for every function. Can't it be done nicely in C++ too?
I don't know, C++ is more flexible with constants, but I haven't worked with function pointers as default parametersUPD g++ eats your code
dunno, C++ is more flexible with constants, but I haven't worked with function pointers as default parametersUPD g++ eats your code with flying colours
Thanks for the info!
How do I achieve a default value for the input parameter of a function?
You can use python-style code
You can use python-style code
Thanks, I didn't know about NULL.
In the Tester report, when calculating the mathematical expectation of two collapsed positions by CloseBy, it is divided by two, instead of one. Hence we get wrong values in the report.
And such mishaps at CloseBy in the report
Привет
I rented this [product name Market has been deleted by moderator] for one me and I have not been able to change the settings, position number three 3 max
how to change the number of multiple buy and sell positions at the same time
Philip
Discussion about Market products is prohibited on the forum sorry.
Discussion about Market products is prohibited on the forum sorry.