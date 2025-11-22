Errors, bugs, questions - page 2307

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fxsaber:
Is this done in 1906?
Not yet.
 
If already connected to MQ-Beta, can an update come? Or is the update only checked at the time of connection?
 
fxsaber:

The NullStruct situation would be understandable if it was not called in the structure method. But the method has full access to all fields. That's why the possibility of such initialization there doesn't seem to be something illegal.

Access has nothing to do with it at all. In classic C++ there is a general rule that only structures without private and protected members can be initialized by a sequence. And it has to do not with access, but with the order of an object's location in memory.

That's why C++ is a model, because all the aspects are taken into account there, not just the ones on the surface

 

Shit, why isn't my website http://realtime.metatrader5.com/ working?

I want an update too.

Maybe it's because of my Canadian IP

 
Nikolai Semko:

I want an update too.


 
fxsaber:


hmm....


 
1906+ - the custom tics are not going away, Thanks!
 
Nikolai Semko:
I want an update too.

and then press Find...

 

build 1907x32... again nothing works

#import "kernel32.dll"
        uint LoadLibraryW( const ushort& [] );
        void SetLastError( uint );
        uint GetLastError();
#import
void OnStart()
{
        ushort ch[];
        StringToShortArray( "msftedit.dll", ch );
        SetLastError( 0 );
        uint h = LoadLibraryW( ch );
        Print( h, ":", kernel32::GetLastError());
};

Result: 0:126, so even system .dll won't load (126 - The specified module could not be found)

But before (build 1881x32) everything worked and the result was expected: 1725235200:0

 
A100:

Only structures without private and protected members canbe initialized by a sequence. And this is not related to access, but to the order in which the object is placed in memory.

I have not heard about it (about the order). In other words, they are arranged in a different order when private fields are present? No way, how is it possible.
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