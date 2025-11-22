Errors, bugs, questions - page 2307
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Is this done in 1906?
The NullStruct situation would be understandable if it was not called in the structure method. But the method has full access to all fields. That's why the possibility of such initialization there doesn't seem to be something illegal.
Access has nothing to do with it at all. In classic C++ there is a general rule that only structures without private and protected members can be initialized by a sequence. And it has to do not with access, but with the order of an object's location in memory.
That's why C++ is a model, because all the aspects are taken into account there, not just the ones on the surface
Shit, why isn't my website http://realtime.metatrader5.com/ working?
I want an update too.
Maybe it's because of my Canadian IP
I want an update too.
hmm....
I want an update too.
and then press Find...
build 1907x32... again nothing works
Result: 0:126, so even system .dll won't load (126 - The specified module could not be found)
But before (build 1881x32) everything worked and the result was expected: 1725235200:0
Only structures without private and protected members canbe initialized by a sequence. And this is not related to access, but to the order in which the object is placed in memory.